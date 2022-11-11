UFC 281 Official Weigh-In Results: Two Fighters Miss Weight

UFC 281 is now one day away, and MMA News is here to deliver the weigh-in results as the fights become official!

In the main event, UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya will defend his title against his old kickboxing rival Alex Pereira. The co-main event will feature a strawweight championship bout between champion Carla Esparza and former champion Zhang Weili. And all eyes will be on the feature lightweight bout between former interim champion Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler.

Another lightweight bout on the main card will feature #12-ranked Dan Hooker against the streaking Claudio Puelles. Additionally, former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar will compete in his final career bout against Chris Gutierrez in a bantamweight bout.

UFC 281 Weigh-In Results

Image Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The main card experienced no issues at all, with every fighter successfully making weight. However, two fighters on the prelims, Ryan Spann and Michael Trizano, missed their target and will be fined 20% of their purses as a result. Spann’s light heavyweight bout against Dominick Reyes and Trizano’s lightweight bout against Seungwoo Choi will proceed as scheduled.

UFC 281 takes place from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. Below, you can check out the full weigh-in results and viewing information for tomorrow night’s event. You can also watch the UFC’s official live weigh-in show here.

UFC 281 Main Card (10:00 PM EST, PPV)

Main Event – Middleweight Title Bout: Israel Adesanya (185) vs Alex Pereira (184.6)

Co-Main Event – Women’s Strawweight Title Bout: Carla Esparza (114.8) vs Zhang Weili (114.8)

Lightweight Bout: Dustin Poirier (156) vs Michael Chandler (155.8)

Bantamweight Bout: Frankie Edgar (135.6) vs Chris Gutierrez (136)

Lightweight Bout 3 Rounds: Dan Hooker (155.8) vs Claudio Puelles (155.2)

UFC 281 Preliminary Card (8:00 PM EST, ESPN+/ESPNEWS)

Lightweight Bout: Brad Riddell (155.6) vs Renato Moicano (155.8)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Dominick Reyes (205.4) vs Ryan Spann (206.6)*

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Erin Blanchfield (125) vs Molly McCann (125.4)

Middleweight Bout: Andre Petroski (185.8) vs Wellington Turman (185.2)

Early Preliminary Card (6:00 PM EST, ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass)

Lightweight Bout: Matt Frevola (154.8) vs Ottman Azaitar (155.6)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115.6) vs Silvana Gomez Juarez (115.6)

Featherweight Bout: Michael Trizano (147.6)** vs Seungwoo Choi (145.6)

Bantamweight Bout: Julio Arce (135.8) vs Montel Jackson (135.8)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Carlos Ulberg (205.2) vs Nicolae Negumereanu (206)

*Spann weighed in above the light heavyweight limit of 206 pounds and is fined 20% of his purse

**Trizano weighed in above the featherweight limit of 146 pounds and is fined 20% of his purse

Be sure to keep it locked right here on MMANews.com all fight week and throughout the event!