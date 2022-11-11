UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira Official Weigh-In Results

UFC 281 is now one day away, and MMA News is here to deliver the weigh-in results as the fights become official!

In the main event, UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya will defend his title against his old kickboxing rival Alex Pereira. The co-main event will feature a strawweight championship bout between champion Carla Esparza and former champion Zhang Weili. And all eyes will be on the feature lightweight bout between former interim champion Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler.

Another lightweight bout on the main card will feature #12-ranked Dan Hooker against the streaking Claudio Puelles. Additionally, former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar will compete in his final career bout against Chris Gutierrez in a bantamweight bout.

UFC 281 Weigh-In Results

UFC 281 takes place from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. You can check back here for the weigh-in results as they come in. You can also follow along with the UFC’s official live weigh-in show here.

In the meantime, you can view the full lineup for tomorrow’s pay-per-view as well as the viewing information down below.

UFC 281 Main Card (10:00 PM EST, PPV)

UFC Middleweight Championship Bout: Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Alex Pereira

UFC Strawweight Championship Bout: Carla Esparza (c) vs. Zhang Weili

Lightweight: Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler

Bantamweight: Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutiérrez

Lightweight: Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles

UFC 281 Preliminary Card (8:00 PM EST, ESPN+/ESPNEWS)

Lightweight: Brad Riddell vs. Renato Moicano

Light Heavyweight: Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann

Women’s Flyweight: Molly McCann vs. Erin Blanchfield

Middleweight: Andre Petroski vs. Wellington Turman

Early Preliminary Card (6:00 PM EST, ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass)

Lightweight: Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar

Women’s Strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Silvana Gómez Juárez

Featherweight: Michael Trizano vs. Choi Seung-woo

Bantamweight: Julio Ace vs. Montel Jackson

Light Heavyweight: Carlos Ulberg vs. Nicolae Negumereanu

