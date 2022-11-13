Dana White Names Specific Country Targeted For UFC Africa

UFC President Dana White remains focused on bringing the Octagon to Africa for a future event, potentially as soon as next year.

The UFC had another successful night at UFC 281, with two exciting title fights and plenty of highlight knockouts. Alex Pereira capped off the pay-per-view with a stunning come-from-behind TKO over Israel Adesanya to earn the middleweight title.

The promotion now has one last pay-per-view scheduled for 2022 before it looks ahead to the new year. The UFC continues to expand globally into new markets, as it did recently in Paris.

One continent the MMA leader hasn’t been is Africa. Despite having a series of big-name African-born stars, including Kamaru Usman, the UFC hasn’t held an event anywhere in Africa.

As 2022 nears a close, White has provided a significant development into the UFC’s plans to hold an event in Africa.

Dana White Targeting Nigeria For UFC Africa

During his UFC 281 post-fight press conference, White revealed which African nation the UFC is looking at holding a future event.

“Nigeria, is what we’re thinking,” White answered.

White then clarified whether the UFC would create its own venue or explore an outdoor option.

“Yeah, both. Both. I don’t know which one yet. But yeah, at the end of the day, we’re pretty crafty. We’ll figure it out,” White said.

A reporter from Nigeria then pitched the idea of hosting a UFC Africa event in Rwanda instead at the Kigali Arena, which has hosted NBA games in recent years. White said he would entertain that option as well.

Talks of UFC Africa have been in motion for months, with a timeframe set for late 2023 at the earliest. It’s uncertain if the UFC would hold a ‘Fight Night’ event or a pay-per-view for its planned Africa debut.

As the COVID-19 pandemic stalls, White and the UFC are back to holding events outside of the United States. UFC Africa seems closer than ever to come to fruition.

