UFC Vegas 64 Performance Bonus Winners

UFC Vegas 64 ended up delivering a tremendous night of action that saw all but two fights end inside the distance and included five first-round finishes.

Even with so many finishes, there were still a few bouts that lasted long enough where the UFC could reasonably still have handed out a Fight of the Night bonus. Instead, the promotion stuck with the same approach as last weekend’s UFC Vegas 63 and awarded four Performance of the Night bonuses to a few of the night’s biggest winners.

Vidal Stops Pascual

UFC Vegas 64 got out to a quick start courtesy of a women’s bantamweight fight between Tamires Vidal and Ramona Pascual.

Pascual was making the drop down to 135 lbs. for the first time in her UFC career, which may have been an ill-advised move considering she was one of several fighters that missed weight the day before the event.

The 34-year-old’s size was apparently no concern for Vidal, who landed a flying knee with just under two minutes left in the opening round that had Pascuela doubled over in pain before a pair of follow-up punches ended the fight.

THE FLYING KNEE SECURES THE TKO FOR VIDAL 😳 #UFCVEGAS64 pic.twitter.com/E1Ya4brOOZ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 5, 2022

The finish was certainly a memorable way for Vidal to introduce herself to fans in her UFC debut, and the 24-year-old also received a Performance of the Night bonus for the victory.

Tamires Vidal putting the bantamweight division on notice 👏 #UFCVegas64 pic.twitter.com/BrHJnyOFs7 — UFC (@ufc) November 5, 2022

Viana Batters Frey

On an event that was headlined by a matchup between top strawweights, Polyana Viana earned a win in under a minute during her own strawweight fight with Jinh Yu Frey.

The 30-year-old countered Frey with a left hook before storming forward to land a flurry of punches that sent the American falling back onto the canvas. Viana quickly jumped in to land some follow-up hammer fists before being pulled away, although she did go back to plant a kiss on Frey’s forehead once she returned to her feet.

The quick win was the fourth first-round finish of Viana’s UFC career, and the Brazilian walked away with an extra $50K for her performance.

Statement Made ✅@PolyanaVianaa makes history with the 4th fastest finish in UFC strawweight history. #UFCVegas64 pic.twitter.com/tkkNO1ZUCi — UFC (@ufc) November 5, 2022

Bautista Submits Lopez

Mario Bautista utterly dominated Benito Lopez in a bantamweight matchup that was highlighted as the Sleeper Scrap from UFC Vegas 64.

Lopez was making his return to the cage after more than three years away, but “The Golden Boy” received a rude welcome back from Bautista. The 29-year-old battered Lopez’s head and body while the pair were standing until Bautista decided to take things to the mat.

The dominance only continued following the takedown, until Bautista set up a triangle armbar in the final seconds of the round that resulted in a quick tap from Lopez.

Bautista has now won three-straight fights this year, and the 29-year-old took home a well-deserved Performance of the Night bonus after the victory.

Magny Makes History

Coming off a tough loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov in his last fight, Neil Magny got back into the win column in a big way when he submitted Daniel Rodriguez in the UFC Vegas 64 co-main event.

Had the UFC chosen to name a Fight of the Night for the event, this welterweight bout would have been the likely frontrunner. The first two rounds were back-and-forth affairs that saw both men have moments of success, and heading into the third round the fight was still very much up for grabs.

Magny came out with a clear sense of urgency in the final round, and the 35-year-old ultimately secured a choke with under two minutes left in the fight.

NEIL MAGNY NOW HAS THE MOST WINS IN UFC WELTERWEIGHT HISTORY 👏 #UFCVEGAS64 pic.twitter.com/bgm7Qiy98t — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 6, 2022

The victory made Magny the UFC’s all-time leader in welterweight wins, an achievement probably made all the sweeter by the $50K he received for his performance.

🫵 YOU just watched this man set the record for most wins in welterweight HISTORY 🫵 #UFCVegas64 pic.twitter.com/ewQX1DxuuW — UFC (@ufc) November 6, 2022

What are your thoughts on the bonus winners from UFC Vegas 64?