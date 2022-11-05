Watch: Top Finishes From UFC Vegas 64 Fighters (Preview)

The UFC has released its latest ‘top finishes’ YouTube compilation of some of the fighters on the upcoming UFC Vegas 64 card.

UFC Vegas 64 is headlined by a strawweight matchup between Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos. The winner could potentially be next in line to challenge for the strawweight title.

Rodriguez/Lemos isn’t the only exciting fight on the card. The event features intriguing stylistic matchups from top to bottom with a group of fighters looking to move a step closer to the rankings.

Check out some of the top highlights from UFC Vegas 64 fighters below.

Amanda Lemos Vs. Montserrat Ruiz (2021)

Lemos unloaded on Montserrat Ruiz in July 2021 with technical boxing to add another win to her UFC résumé.

Lemos and Ruiz were a pair of strawweights looking to make a name for themselves in the division. It took Lemos all of 35 seconds to send Ruiz flying after a pair of vicious hooks.

Lemos will face Rodriguez in her second career UFC main event.

Daniel Rodriguez Vs. Dwight Grant (2020)

Daniel Rodriguez overwhelmed Dwight Grant with a flurry of punches in August 2020.

Rodriguez was still an emerging UFC welterweight at the time he met Grant in the Octagon. After winning his first two UFC fights, Rodriguez pressured Grant against the cage and swarmed him with a series of vicious punches.

Rodriguez faces Neil Magny in a highly-anticipated UFC Vegas 64 matchup.

Grant Dawson Vs. Leonardo Santos (2021)

Grant Dawson earned a statement win over a proven veteran, Leonardo Santos, earlier in his UFC career.

After achieving top mount during a grappling exchange in the third round, Dawson wanted to leave the fight out of the hands of the judges. With seconds remaining in the matchup, Dawson landed a series of hammer fists to Santos’ chin that sent his mouthpiece flying.

The TKO win was called with just one second left in the fight. Dawson will face Mark Madsen at UFC Vegas 64.

Mario Bautista Vs. Miles Johns (2020)

Mario Bautista earned a ‘Knockout of the Year’ contender at UFC 247 over Miles Johns.

Just minutes into the fight, Bautista landed a perfectly-timed flying knee and followed it up with ground-and-pound strikes to seal the deal on the first-round win.

Bautista will look to win his third straight against Benito Lopez at UFC Vegas 64.

Chase Sherman Vs. Jared Vanderaa (2022)

Heavyweight Chase Sherman picked a vicious way to snap a four-fight losing skid against Jared Vanderaa earlier this year.

Sherman overwhelmed Vanderaa in the third and final round of the fight with a 20-punch combination to secure the late win. He chased Vanderaa with punches around the Octagon before the referee eventually stepped in and stopped the action.

Sherman faces Josh Parisian on Saturday.

Marina Rodriguez Vs. Amanda Ribas

Rodriguez surged herself into the strawweight title picture with a punching blitz against Amanda Ribas at UFC 257.

After a competitive first round, Rodriguez put a stamp on her impressive showing with a series of perfectly-placed punches to Ribas’ chin. She earned a TKO win that began what is now a four-fight winning streak.

Rodriguez fights Lemos in her third career UFC main event on Saturday.

Check out the full ‘top finishes’ compilation for UFC Vegas 64 below.

What fights are you most excited about at UFC Vegas 64?