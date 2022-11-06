UFC Vegas 64 Octagon Interviews: Grant Dawson Wants Tony Ferguson

UFC Vegas 64 ended up being a surprisingly action-packed event considering many fans already had their eyes turned towards next week’s stacked UFC 280. Only two fights on the entire card went the distance, and some of the more notable finishes were followed by some notable statements and more than a interesting call outs.

Hadley Questions Candelario’s Gameplan

Jake Hadley rebounded from his first career loss in his UFC debut earlier this year by locking up a triangle choke on Carlos Candelario during the UFC Vegas 64 prelims. When

Daniel Cormier asked “White Kong” if he was surprised at all by Candelario’s approach to the fight, Hadley indicated he thought the 31-year-old had missed weight on purpose to gain a size advantage.

“No, I wasn’t surprised. I thought his only path to victory was to try and get in a fight with me and catch me. Because skill wise, I felt I was like three or four times the level of him. That’s why when he missed weight I thought that was a strategic thing so he could come in the bigger man and hold me down and use his strength. And I went through a lot before this fight with the weight cut and that. I mean, I cut weight for about 12 hours straight and I was dead and I was throwing up everywhere.”

Bautista Ready For The Top 15

Perhaps no fighter looked more impressive at UFC Vegas 64 than Mario Bautista, who dominated Benito Lopez on the feet before grabbing an armbar in the final seconds of the first round.

Bautista is now on a 3-fight winning streak with a pair of finishes in his last two bouts, and the 29-year-old claimed he has big plans for 2023 when Cormier asked about his next fight.

“I wanna get close, I wanna fight in the Top 15 or pretty close to it. 11 through 15 or somewhere close. And I say the beginning of next year, at the first quarter and maybe get four or maybe another three in the year.”

Maverick Calls Out McCann

Although she wasn’t able to get the finish, Miranda Maverick was in full control for the entirety of her bout with Shanna Young and walked away with 30-26 scorecards from all three judge for a lopsided unanimous decision win.

Maverick has now won back-to-back fights, which prompted Cormier to ask when she expected to return to the Top 15 of the women’s flyweight rankings.

“Considering certain people that are there that I shouldn’t think should be there, I wanna be there right now. I wanna fight Molly next, I’ve been asking for it for awhile before she ever had the clout that she has now, and I want that fight.”

Dawson Wants Tony Ferguson

Grant Dawson handed Mark Madsen the first loss of his pro career courtesy of a rear-naked choke after largely outwrestling the Danish fighter.

The win was certainly an impressive one, but “KGD” admitted to Cormier that the fact that he missed weight ahead of the fight was unacceptable and won’t be happening again.

“Yes, it does, it puts a smudge on this awesome performance. I think this was one of my best performances. And it does put a smudge on that, I apologize. It will not happen again, there’s no excuse about short notice, there’s no excuse about this that or the other. I made the mistake, I will fix it, I will be back and I will never miss weight again, the UFC has my word.”

The 28-year-old has submitted his last two opponents, and Dawson has his eyes on the promotion’s former interim lightweight champion for his next fight.

“I just wanna say what an honor it is to be taking Tony Ferguson’s spot in the Top 14. And if Tony wants to come and try to get that spot back, I am more than willing to defend my newly ranked Number 15 position against Tony Ferguson next. If me or Tony Ferguson fight anybody else but each other, just know that he turned me down.”

Magny Ready For Burns In Brazil

Neil Magny became the UFC’s all-time welterweight wins leader when he submitted Daniel Rodriguez late in the UFC Vegas 64 co-main event.

“The Haitian Sensation” came out strong in the third round after some urgent coaching from his corner, and he has his sights set on claiming UFC gold.

“I know Daniel is a tough competitor coming into the fight, but I know where my goal is. My goal is the UFC champion, and I know he was just the guy that was in the way to get there. So I need to be able to trust the guys in my corner, trust what they’re telling me to do, and go out there and get it done. Today was just a glimpse of what I’ve been working on, I figure I’m just getting warmed up now.”

The 35-year-old came into this event as the UFC’s #13-ranked welterweight, and Magny is hoping to jump up to the top of the division with his next fight.

“Gilbert Burns, let’s do it in Brazil. January 21st, right around the corner. Let’s do it, bring it to that Top 5. Let’s go.”

Lemos Eyes UFC 280 Title Fight

Amanda Lemos closed out UFC Vegas 64 with a bang when she finished Marina Rodriguez with strikes in the card’s main event.

The Brazilian has now stopped two opponents in a row, and Lemos wants to be in attendance for next week’s UFC 280 when Carla Esparza and Weili Zhang meet for the promotion’s strawweight title.

“Hey Dana, I’m here already. Put me as a back up for the title fight in New York.”

What do you think of the Octagon interviews from UFC Vegas 64? Are there any quotes or callouts that stand out to you?