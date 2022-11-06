UFC Vegas 64 Results & Highlights: Lemos TKOs Rodriguez

UFC Vegas 64 took place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

In the main event, top-10 women’s strawweights Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos did battle in a potential title eliminator. While in the co-main, Neil Magny attempted to get back into the win column against Daniel Rodriguez, who was riding a four-fight win streak.

Catch all the UFC Vegas 64 highlights and results below!

Preliminary Card Highlights

Tamires Vidal def. Ramona Pascual

In this women’s bantamweight bout, Tamires Vidal earned an impressive first-round TKO of Ramona Pascual on her UFC debut. Catch the finish below.

THE FLYING KNEE SECURES THE TKO FOR VIDAL 😳 #UFCVEGAS64 pic.twitter.com/E1Ya4brOOZ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 5, 2022

Jake Hadley def. Carlos Candelario

Jake Hadley pulled off a triangle submission to defeat Carlo Candelario in this flyweight bout. Catch the submission below.

Jake Hadley secures his fifth victory by submission 🔒 #UFCVegas64 pic.twitter.com/YKefsNAFNJ — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) November 5, 2022

Polyana Viana def. Jinh Yu Frey

In this strawweight bout, Polyana Viana earned a devastating first-minute TKO of Jinh Yu Frey. Catch the finish below.

Mario Bautista def. Benito Lopez

Mario Bautista earned a first-round armbar submission to defeat Benito Lopez in this bantamweight bout. Catch the finish below.

WITH 5 SECONDS ON THE CLOCK ⏰@Bautista_MMA gets his 3rd straight W late in round 1! #UFCVegas64 pic.twitter.com/qH6Javrrws — UFC (@ufc) November 5, 2022

Main Card Highlights

Grant Dawson def. Mark O. Madsen

In this lightweight bout, Grant Dawson extended his win streak to 11 with a TKO of Mark Madsen.

In round one, Dawson trapped Madsen in a body triangle and held him there for most of the round. Round two saw Dawson dominate with his grappling, taking Madsen down early and holding him there for much of the round.

Then in round three, Dawson landed some devastating strikes to knock Madsen down, before sinking in a rear-naked choke to get the win. Catch the highlights below.

Talk about a DOMINANT victory for @DawsonGrant20y1 🔥



Secures the tap in round 3 over Mark O. Madsen #UFCVegas64 pic.twitter.com/uj23bcGHFV — UFC (@ufc) November 5, 2022

Tagir Ulanbekov def. Nate Maness

In this flyweight bout, Tagir Ulanbekov sunk in a guillotine choke to get the win against Nate Maness in the first round. Catch the finish below.

Standing guillotine for the win!! @Tagir_Ulanbekov gets the 1st round finish in a big way 😤 #UFCVegas64 pic.twitter.com/IX5bhW6Cbp — UFC (@ufc) November 5, 2022

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke def. Darrick Minner

In this featherweight bout, Shayilan Nuerdanbieke earned a first-round TKO of Darrick Miller. Catch the finish below.

1️⃣:0️⃣7️⃣ is all it took!



Shayilan Nuerdanbieke gets the finish in round 1 #UFCVegas64 pic.twitter.com/eXqVGELmJj — UFC (@ufc) November 6, 2022

Neil Magny def. Daniel Rodriguez

In the co-main event, Neil Magny became the winningest welterweight in UFC history with a submission victory over Daniel Rodriguez.

Round one saw Magny dominate on the feet, but Rodriguez landed a flurry late in the round. Round two saw Rodriguez stalk Magny about the cage and have success landing some effective strikes.

In round three, Rodriguez landed some blistering strikes on Magny, but Magny responded to get the takedown and then sink in a D’arce choke to get the tap. Catch the highlights below.

NEIL MAGNY NOW HAS THE MOST WINS IN UFC WELTERWEIGHT HISTORY 👏 #UFCVEGAS64 pic.twitter.com/bgm7Qiy98t — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 6, 2022

🫵 YOU just watched this man set the record for most wins in welterweight HISTORY 🫵 #UFCVegas64 pic.twitter.com/ewQX1DxuuW — UFC (@ufc) November 6, 2022

Amanda Lemos def. Marina Rodriguez

In the main event, Amanda Lemos earned a huge TKO win over Marina Rodriguez in their strawweight bout.

A tentative round one saw Rodriguez land a takedown late on after little activity from both fighters. In round two, Lemos took Rodriguez’s back and attempted a rear-naked choke. Then in round three, Lemos landed a huge right that rocked Rodriguez, before the Brazilian swarmed to get the TKO win. Catch the highlights below.

That's two straight victories by finish for Amanda Lemos! 👏 #UFCVegas64 pic.twitter.com/ly6CwXI6O2 — UFC (@ufc) November 6, 2022

Main Card

Main Event – Strawweight Bout: Amanda Lemos def. Marina Rodriguez via TKO: R3, 0.54

Co-Main Event – Welterweight Bout: Neil Magny def. Daniel Rodriguez via submission: R3, 3.33

Featherweight Bout: Shayilan Nuerdanbieke def. Darrick Minner via TKO: R1, 1.07

Flyweight Bout: Tagir Ulanbekov def. Nate Maness via submission: R1, 2.11

Lightweight Bout: Grant Dawson def. Mark O. Madsen via submission: R3, 2.05

Preliminary Card

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Miranda Maverick def. Shanna Young via unanimous decision (30-26×3)

Bantamweight Bout: Mario Bautista def. Benito Lopez via submission: R1, 4.54

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Polyana Viana def. Jinh Yu Frey via TKO: R1, 0.47

Bantamweight Bout: Johnny Munoz def. Liudvik Sholinian via unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28)

Flyweight Bout: Jake Hadley def. Carlos Candelario via submission: R2, 2.39

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Tamires Vidal def. Ramona Pascual via TKO: R1, 3.06