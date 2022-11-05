Saturday, November 5, 2022
UFC Vegas 64: Rodriguez vs. Lemos Results & Highlights

By Andrew Starc
UFC Vegas 64

UFC Vegas 64 takes place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

In the main event, top-10 women’s strawweights Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos will do battle in a potential title eliminator. While in the co-main, Neil Magny will attempt to get back into the win column against Daniel Rodriguez, who’s currently riding a four-fight win streak.

And make sure you don’t miss the prelims, which will feature our Sleeper Scrap of the Week between bantamweights Mario Bautista and Benito Lopez. At the weigh-ins, Lopez tipped the scales 2.5 pounds over the bantamweight limit and is fined 20% of his fight purse.

There were a number of other fighters who also missed weight. Grant Dawson tipped the scales 1.5 pounds over the lightweight limit and is fined 30% of his purse. Carlos Candelario weighed in 2.5 pounds over the flyweight limit and is fined 20% of his purse. And Ramona Pascual weighed in 1 pound over the bantamweight limit and is fined 20% of her purse.

The UFC Vegas 64 preliminary card begins at 4:00 PM ET and the main card at 7:00 PM ET. Make sure to follow all the highlights and results as they happen below!

Main Card (7:00 PM ET, ESPN+)

Main Event – Strawweight Bout: Marina Rodriguez vs Amanda Lemos

Co-Main Event – Welterweight Bout: Neil Magny vs Daniel Rodriguez

Heavyweight Bout: Chase Sherman vs Josh Parisian

Flyweight Bout: Tagir Ulanbekov vs Nate Maness

Lightweight Bout: Grant Dawson vs Mark O. Madsen

Preliminary Card (4:00 PM ET, ESPN+)

Featherweight Bout: Darrick Minner vs Shayilan Nuerdanbieke

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Miranda Maverick vs Shanna Young

Bantamweight Bout: Mario Bautista vs Benito Lopez

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Polyana Viana vs Jinh Yu Frey

Bantamweight Bout: Liudvik Sholinian vs Johnny Munoz

Flyweight Bout: Carlos Candelario vs Jake Hadley

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Tamires Vidal vs Ramona Pascual

