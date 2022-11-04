UFC Vegas 64: Rodriguez vs. Lemos Official Weigh-In Results

Tomorrow night, UFC Vegas 64 takes place from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, and MMA News is here to bring you the weigh-in results prior to the event!

In tomorrow’s headliner will be a potential strawweight title eliminator between top-5 fighters Marina Rodriguez (#3) and Amanda Lemos (#7). In the co-main event, fans will be treated to ranked welterweights Neil Magny (#13) and Daniel Rodriguez (#14) battling it out, with both hoping to enter the top 10 with a victory.

Also set for tomorrow’s lineup is the Sleeper Scrap of the Week between high-level bantamweights Mario Bautista and Benito Lopez.

UFC Vegas 64 Weigh-In Results

Marina Rodriguez, Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

UFC Vegas 64: Rodriguez vs. Lemos is set for tomorrow, November 5, from inside the UFC APEX. The weigh-ins have begun, and you can view the results as they come in down below. And be sure to keep it locked right here on MMANews.com for full coverage of the event this weekend!

Main Card (7:00 PM ET, ESPN+)

Main Event – Strawweight Bout: Marina Rodriguez (115.5) vs Amanda Lemos (114.5)

Co-Main Event – Welterweight Bout: Neil Magny (170.5) vs Daniel Rodriguez (170)

Heavyweight Bout: Chase Sherman () vs Josh Parisian ()

Flyweight Bout: Tagir Ulanbekov (124.5) vs Nate Maness (125.5)

Lightweight Bout: Grant Dawson (157.5)* vs Mark O. Madsen (155)

Preliminary Card (4:00 PM ET, ESPN+)

Featherweight Bout: Darrick Minner () vs Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (145.5)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Miranda Maverick (125.5) vs Shanna Young ()

Bantamweight Bout: Mario Bautista (135.5) vs Benito Lopez ()

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Polyana Viana (115.5) vs Jinh Yu Frey (115.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Liudvik Sholinian (135.5) vs Johnny Munoz (135.5)

Flyweight Bout: Carlos Candelario () vs Jake Hadley ()

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Tamires Vidal (134) vs Ramona Pascual ()