UFC Vegas 64: Rodriguez vs. Lemos Fight Card, How to Watch

At UFC Vegas 64, strawweight Marina Rodriguez will try to keep her place in the rankings against Amanda Lemos.

Rodriguez holds the rank of third in the strawweight rankings. She also is on a four-fight win streak and has victories over Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan. Her win streak and rank have made Rodriguez a strong candidate to fight for the title if she defeats Lemos Saturday.

Rodriguez has a history with current UFC Strawweight Champion Carla Esparza that could interest UFC fans. Esparza defeated Rodriguez by a split decision at UFC on ESPN 14 on July 25, 2020, resulting in Rodriguez’s only MMA loss. If Esparza and Rodriguez win their next fights, it could lead to an exciting rematch next year.

Image Credit: UFC

While Rodriguez could have a possible rematch with Esparza, Lemos is a difficult opponent to defeat. Since moving to strawweight, Lemos has won six out of her seven fights. Her last win was against Michelle Waterson-Gomez by submission at UFC Long Island on July 16.

Ranked seventh in the division, Lemos can reach the top five with a win over Rodriguez. A win may not immediately earn her a title opportunity, but Lemos would join the conversation of potential title challengers.

The co-main event will have Neil Magny take on Daniel Rodriguez in a welterweight bout. Rodriguez wants to continue winning as he enters his fight with four straight wins. His win was against Jingliang Li at UFC 279 on Sep. 10.

Magny hopes to rebound from his last loss against Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC Vegas 57 on June 25. Once ranked within the top ten of the welterweight division, Magny intends to regain his spot.

© Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

UFC Vegas 64: Rodriguez vs. Lemos Fight Card

(Final card & bout order subject to change)

Main Card

Main Event – Women’s Strawweight Bout: #3 Marina Rodriguez (16-1-2) vs. #7 Amanda Lemos (12-2-1)

– Welterweight Bout: #13 Neil Magny (26-9) vs. #14 Daniel Rodriguez (17-2) Heavyweight Bout: Chase Sherman (16-10) vs. Josh Parisian (15-5)

Flyweight Bout: #15 Tagir Ulanbekov (13-2) vs. Nate Maness (14-2)

Lightweight Bout: Grant Dawson (18-1-1) vs. Mark Madsen (12-0)

Preliminary Card

Featherweight Bout: Darrick Minner (26-13) vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (37-10)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Miranda Maverick (10-4) vs. Shanna Young (8-4)

Bantamweight Bout: Mario Bautista (10-2) vs. Benito Lopez (10-1)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jinh Yu Frey (11-7) vs. Polyana Viana (12-5)

Bantamweight Bout: Johnny Munhoz Jr. (11-2) vs. Liudvik Sholinian (9-2-1)

Flyweight Bout: Jake Hadley (8-1) vs. Carlos Candelario (8-2)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Ramona Pascual (6-4) vs. Tamires Vidal (6-1)

© Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports © Handout Photo-USA TODAY Sports

When is UFC Vegas 64: Rodriguez vs. Lemos ?

UFC Vegas 64: Rodriguez vs. Lemos will take place on Nov. 5 at the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card will begin at 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT. The prelims will start at 4 PM ET/ 1 PM PT. The UFC has advertised the time on their website, but the bout order and time can still change.

How to Watch?

The entire card will stream live on ESPN+ in the United States.