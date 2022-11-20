UFC Vegas 65 Performance Bonus Winners

Even though UFC Vegas 65 lost its main event between Derrick Lewis and Sergey Spivac, the card still ended up delivering plenty of solid action. Rather than award a Fight of the Night, the UFC chose to highlight some of the night’s best individual results by handing out four Performance of the Night bonuses.

Performances Of The Night

UFC Vegas 65 got off to a fast start with a women’s flyweight bout between Natália Silva and the debuting Tereza Bledá.

After the 20-year-old debutant had some success through the first two rounds using her grappling to control Silva, the Brazilian timed a spinning back kick just as Bledá tried to duck in for a takedown.

Silva hesitated before landing a few follow-up punches that forced the ref to step in, and the 25-year-old received a $50K bonus for the impressive win in her second UFC bout.

Few fighters on the UFC roster have had the same impact on the promotion as Jack Della Maddalena has this year, and the Australian extended his UFC record to 3-0 when he defeated veteran Danny Roberts.

The 26-year-old’s striking skills were on full display from the start of the fight, and with just under two minutes remaining in the opening round Della Maddalena’s volume forced Roberts to cover up and hit the canvas.

THREE STRAIGHT FIRST ROUND FINISHES FOR DELLA MADDALENA 👏 #UFCVegas65 pic.twitter.com/yz2dVLyjxH — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 19, 2022

The win was the Australian’s third first-round finish in as many UFC bouts, and he also took home a Performance of the Night bonus for his work.

Make that 13-STRAIGHT for Perth's own Jack Della Maddalena 👏👏👏 #UFCVegas65 pic.twitter.com/ZRvkUCKfOU — UFC (@ufc) November 19, 2022

Welterweights Muslim Salikhov and Andre Fialho put on one of the more entertaining back-and-forth fights of the evening that saw Salikhov score a finish in the third round.

“King of Kung Fu” had success throughout the fight with some dynamic techniques, and it ended up being a spinning kick that staggered Fialho before a pair of hard punches ended things.

This spinning back kick was NASTY 🥶 #UFCVegas65 pic.twitter.com/91IKNFRjJe — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 19, 2022

The win was Salikhov’s first stoppage victory since 2019, and the 38-year-old was awarded $50K for the highlight reel finish.

Living up to the name King of Kung Fu 😤🥋 #UFCVegas65 pic.twitter.com/yB1nRb68a4 — UFC (@ufc) November 19, 2022

When the heavyweight main event between Derrick Lewis and Sergey Spivac was cancelled, the light heavyweight co-main event between Kennedy Nzechukwu and Ion Cutelaba became the UFC Vegas 65 headliner.

After a strong first round from Cutelaba, Nzechukwu ended up making the most of the main event spotlight when he battered the Moldovan against the fence less than a minute into the second round.

WHAT A COMEBACK WIN FOR KENNEDY NZECHUKWU 🤯 #UFCVegas65 pic.twitter.com/F4javhLOgZ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 19, 2022

It was the second-straight stoppage win for “African Savage”, who also got to celebrate his main event victory with a Performance of the Night bonus.

That's how you make the most of your first UFC main event 😤 #UFCVegas65 pic.twitter.com/Y8jIH14QXf — UFC (@ufc) November 19, 2022

