UFC Vegas 65 Main Event Canceled Mid-Event After Derrick Lewis Withdrawal

Fans who tuned in early to watch the UFC Vegas 65 main event between Derrick Lewis and Sergey Spivac are going to be quite disappointed.

UFC Vegas 65 was to see the return of fan favorite Lewis, who was looking to get back on track after losing three of his last four contests. Looking to stand in his way was number 12 ranked Spivac, who was hoping to make it three wins in a row, after winning five of his last six contests.

Derrick Lewis Out Of UFC Vegas 65

Unfortunately, fans who were looking forward to this UFC Vegas 65 main event are going to have to curb their enthusiasm. During the broadcast of the event, the commentary booth revealed that Derrick Lewis was forced out of the bout with Sergey Spivac, just a few short hours before he was set to make the walk in the UFC Apex, due to a medical issue that was not related to coronavirus or weight cutting, leaving Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Ion Cutelaba as the three-round main event.

It is unclear at the time of writing what health issue lead to Lewis being forced out of UFC Vegas 65. However, rumors had begun making their way online prior to the announcement, hinting at the forthcoming reveal, stating that Lewis had gone to the hospital and was released, wanting to fight, but apparently he was forced to withdraw.

MMA Community Reacts

It is not often that a UFC main event falls out once the event starts, but this was the case for UFC Vegas 65. Naturally, given how uncommon this is, there were plenty of reactions online to the news that Derrick Lewis was out of the fight with Sergey Spivac.

“Very unfortunate. Best wishes to Derrick Lewis,” reacted Chamatkar Sandhu.

“Derrick Lewis in the back at the Apex facility rn:” joked MacMally, referencing the many issues Derrick Lewis has had with having to go number two during his fights.

“So…a Nzechukwu vs Cutelaba main event. Does that make Derrick Lewis a sport killer?” asked Anthony Walker, flashing back to when Jon Jones pulled out of UFC 151.

“*Derrick Lewis is out of the main event*

me looking at my tv:” joked the MMA on Point Twitter.

*Derrick Lewis is out of the main event*



Whatever is going on with Derrick Lewis must have been serious if he was forced out of the UFC Vegas 65 main event while the prelims were going on. Time will tell what the medical issue was, but for now fans will end their afternoon with a killer light heavyweight matchup.

Who do you have winning the new UFC Vegas 65 main event between Kennedy Nzechukwu and Ion Cutelaba?