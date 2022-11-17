UFC Vegas 65: Lewis vs. Spivak Fight Card, How to Watch

This Saturday at UFC Vegas 65, UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis will try to snap his two-fight losing streak against Serghei Spivak.

Lewis hopes to get back into the win column after suffering two knockout losses this year. In his last fight, Sergei Pavlovich defeated Lewis in less than a minute at UFC 277 on July 30. This year’s two losses have Lewis fighting to keep his spot in the top ten of the heavyweight division.

Derrick Lewis

Spivak is looking to get one of the biggest wins of his career against Lewis. He is slowly climbing up the heavyweight rankings on a two-fight win streak. His last win was against Augusto Sakai by TKO at UFC Vegas 59 on Aug. 7. A win over Lewis will put Spivak within the top ten of the heavyweight division.

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 65 will be a light-heavyweight matchup between Ion Cutelaba and Kennedy Nzechukwu. Cutelaba will try to end his two-fight losing streak, while Nzechukwu hopes to get a big win over his opponent.

UFC Vegas 65: Lewis vs. Spivak Fight Card

(Final card & bout order subject to change)

Main Card

Main Event – Heavyweight Bout: #7 Derrick Lewis (26-10) vs. #12 Serghei Spivak (15-3)

– Heavyweight Bout: #7 Derrick Lewis (26-10) vs. #12 Serghei Spivak (15-3) Co-Main Event – Light Heavyweight Bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu (10-3) vs. Ion Cutelaba (16-8-1)

– Light Heavyweight Bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu (10-3) vs. Ion Cutelaba (16-8-1) Heavyweight Bout: Chase Sherman (16-10) vs. Waldo Cortes Acosta (8-0)

Welterweight Bout: Andre Fialho (16-5) vs. Muslim Salikhov (18-3)

Welterweight Bout: Jack Della Maddalena (12-2) vs. Danny Roberts (18-6)

Prelims

Flyweight Bout: Charles Johnson (11-3) vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (14-7)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: #8 Jennifer Maia (19-9-1) vs. #15 Maryna Moroz (11-3)

Bantamweight Bout: Vince Morales (11-6) vs. Miles John (12-2)

Bantamweight Bout: Ricky Turcios (11-3) vs. Kevin Natividad (9-3)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Vanessa Demopoulos (8-4) vs. Maria Oliveira (13-5)

Bantamweight Bout: Brady Hiestand (5-2) vs. Fernie Garcia (10-2)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Natalia Silva (13-5-1) vs. Tereza Bleda (6-0)

Photos via Instagram @thebeastufc @polar_bear_ft_official

When is UFC Vegas 65: Lewis vs. Spivak

UFC Vegas 65: Lewis vs. Spivak takes place on Nov. 19 at the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card will begin at 4 PM ET/ 1 PM PT. The prelims will start at 1 PM ET/ 10 AM PT. The UFC has advertised the time on their website, but the bout order and time can still change.

How to Watch?

The entire card will stream live on ESPN+ in the United States.