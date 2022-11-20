UFC Vegas 65 Octagon Interviews: Ricky Turcios Fights For Fans

UFC Vegas 65 experienced a significant shakeup when it was announced that the main event between Derrick Lewis and Sergey Spivac had been cancelled.

Losing that fight between ranked heavyweights was a major blow to a card that didn’t include a lot of massive names, but the fighters that did put on noteworthy performances had some interesting things to say in their post-fight interviews with Michael Bisping.

Turcios Says To Follow Your Dreams

The Ultimate Fighter winner Ricky Turcios suffered a loss to Aiemann Zahabi in July, but the 29-year-old rebounded with a split decision win over Kevin Natividad.

The bantamweight matchup was highlighted as the Sleeper Scrap from UFC Vegas 65, and both men delivered one of the most exciting fights on the card. Following the win, Turcios used his time on the microphone to thank all of the fans watching at home.

“That’s what I do. I come in here, I go to war, I empty the clip. It’s the warrior spirit deep inside my soul, and my message is ‘Hey, I did this for you.’ Yeah, you watching right now on the TV, you know what I’m saying? And all I say to you is I hope you chase those dreams with a burning desire. With a burning desire, and through all the fire and through all the flames and through all the pain I hope that you find happiness deep in your heart. I wish nothing but prosperity and abundance in your life. Much love.”

Johns Was Lacking Confidence

Miles Johns got back into the win column with a unanimous decision win over Vince Morales, but the fight wasn’t exactly the most electrifying performance of the 28-year-old’s UFC tenure.

When asked by Bisping if he was confident about the decision going his way, “Chapo” indicated that he wasn’t at his best leading up to the bout.



“If I’m being 100% honest with you, my confidence was not at an all time high right now. I took this fight on two weeks notice. I just changed gyms, moved my family across the state. Almost across the United States…Two weeks, no catchweight, made weight like a professional. So yeah, my confidence wasn’t the highest tonight and this was not my best performance. But I got it done, and I’m gonna get a lot more done in here.”

Johns also mentioned that his coach James Krause was told that he couldn’t attend the event the day before the fight, but the UFC elected to edit that portion out from the video posted on YouTube.

Johnson Wants To Stay Busy

Charles Johnson came up short in his UFC debut in July, but the former LFA champion earned his first UFC victory with a split decision against Zhalgas Zhumagulov.

“InnerG” told Michael Bisping that not only does he want to fight more often, he wants to be the busiest flyweight on the UFC roster.

“Mick Maynard, I wanna be the most active flyweight in this division. I wanna fight often. I’ll be the ultimate Apex champion if you motherfucking want me to. Put me in here as much as possible, I wanna fight the best.”

Della Maddalena Is Ready For Perth

Jack Della Maddalena continued the torrid start to his UFC career when he stopped Danny Roberts for his third-straight first-round finish.

The 26-year-old has quickly become one of the promotion’s hottest prospects, and the Australian already has plans for his next bout.

“I’m ready to go home to Perth, Australia and get another fight in by February and summer off in Perth. Hopefully put someone away in front of my beautiful friends and family…The first person they give me I’ll probably say yes, and be on my merry way.”

Cortes-Acosta Eyes Another Quick Turnaround

Waldo Cortes-Acosta only made his UFC debut at the end of October, but “Salsa Boy” is already 2-0 in the promotion after winning a unanimous decision against Chase Sherman.

One might expect that the 31-year-old would at least wait until next year to start thinking about his next bout, but the undefeated heavyweight told Michael Bisping he’s already willing to fight again.

“Dana, I wanna fight on the 10th of December. I’m ready for it.”

Nzechukwu Thanks The UFC

Kennedy Nzechukwu’s co-main event matchup with Ion Cutelaba took on considerably more significance after it was promoted to main event status during UFC Vegas 65.

If “African Savage” felt any additional pressure he certainly didn’t show it, as the 30-year-old ended up stopping Cutelaba in the second round.

Following the win, Nzechukwu expressed his gratitude to the UFC for everything the promotion has done since he won a contract on Contender Series in 2018.

“I wanna thank the UFC. Dana White, Sean Shelby, Hunter, Mick Maynard, and even from the medical staff all the way to the travel agents, the janitors, everybody. Cause this company is the best, and everything is just sequential. Everything is in order, and I love this company. They gave me an opportunity when I wasn’t ready, and I’m slowly growing up in the cage, finding that Octagon awareness.”

What do you think of the Octagon interviews from UFC Vegas 65? Are there any quotes or callouts that stand out to you?