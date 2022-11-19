UFC Vegas 65 Results & Highlights: Nzechukwu TKOs Cutelaba

UFC Vegas 65 took place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

The original main event between Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac was pulled from the card at the last minute due to a non-COVID and non-weight cutting illness to Lewis. The main event instead featured a light heavyweight clash between Kennedy Nzechukwu and Ion Cutelaba.

Catch all the UFC Vegas 65 highlights below!

Preliminary Card Highlights

Natalia Silva def. Tereza Bleda

In this women’s flyweight bout, Natalia Silva landed a stunning spinning back kick to earn a TKO win over Tereza Bleda. Catch the finish below.

Main Card Highlights

Charles Johnson def. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

In this flyweight bout, Charles Johnson earned a split decision victory over Zhalgas Zhumagulov.

Round one saw some blistering, back-and-forth exchanges, with Zhumagulov landing the more decisive. In round two, both fighters had success on the feet, with Zhumagulov briefly taking Johnson’s back. Round three saw Zhumagulov land a brutal leg kick that seemed to compromise Johnson, but the American responded with some blistering strikes. Catch the decision below.

Jack Della Maddalena def. Danny Roberts

In this welterweight bout, Jack Della Maddalena defeated Danny Roberts to earn his third first-round knockout in three UFC fights. Catch the finish below.

THREE STRAIGHT FIRST ROUND FINISHES FOR DELLA MADDALENA 👏 #UFCVegas65 pic.twitter.com/yz2dVLyjxH — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 19, 2022

Muslim Salikhov def. Andre Fialho

In this welterweight bout, Muslim Salikhov got back in the win column with a TKO of Andre Fialho.

In round one, Salikhov got the takedown but Fialho responded with a huge strike that caused swelling to the Russian’s eye. Round two saw Salikhov rock Fialho with a spinning backfist, and later, get the Portuguese to the canvas and land brutal ground and pound. Then early in round three, Salikhov landed successive body and head kicks that seriously dazed Fialho, forcing the ref to step in. Catch the highlights below.

This spinning back kick was NASTY 🥶 #UFCVegas65 pic.twitter.com/91IKNFRjJe — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 19, 2022

Living up to the name King of Kung Fu 😤🥋 #UFCVegas65 pic.twitter.com/yB1nRb68a4 — UFC (@ufc) November 19, 2022

Waldo Cortes-Acosta def. Chase Sherman

In this heavyweight bout, Waldo Cortes-Acosta got it done via unanimous decision against Chase Sherman.

In round one, Sherman troubled Cortes-Acosta with some effective leg kicks and got the takedown late on. Round two saw Cortes-Acosta put in on Sherman, landing an onslaught of massive shots with little to no reply. In round three, Sherman rebounded slightly, but Cortes-Acosta continued landing heavy strikes to round out a dominant win. Catch the decision below.

Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Ion Cutelaba

In the main event, Kennedy Nzechukwu earned an impressive TKO of Ion Cutelaba in their light heavyweight clash.

In round one, Cutelaba landed some big shots early on before taking Nzechukwu down twice. Then early in round two, Nzechukwu landed a huge knee to Cutelaba’s face then followed up with another, before ending the Moldovan with some huge strikes against the fence. Catch the highlights below.

That's how you make the most of your first UFC main event 😤 #UFCVegas65 pic.twitter.com/Y8jIH14QXf — UFC (@ufc) November 19, 2022

Main Card

Main Event – Light Heavyweight Bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Ion Cutelaba via TKO: R2, 1.02

Heavyweight Bout: Waldo Cortes-Acosta def. Chase Sherman via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28×2)

Welterweight Bout: Muslim Salikhov def. Andre Fialho via TKO: R3, 1.03

Welterweight Bout: Jack Della Maddalena def. Danny Roberts via TKO: R1, 3.24

Flyweight Bout: Charles Johnson def. Zhalgas Zhumagulov via split decision (29-28×2, 28-29)

Preliminary Card

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Jennifer Maia def. Maryna Moroz via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28×2)

Bantamweight Bout: Miles Johns def. Vince Morales via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28×2)

Bantamweight Bout: Ricky Turcios def. Kevin Natividad via split decision (29-28×2, 28-29)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Vanessa Demopoulos def. Maria Oliveira via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Bantamweight Bout: Brady Hiestand def. Fernie Garcia via unanimous decision (29-28×3)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Natalia Silva def. Tereza Bleda via TKO: R3, 1:27