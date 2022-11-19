UFC Vegas 65: Lewis vs. Spivac Results & Highlights

UFC Vegas 65 takes place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

The main event will see #7 ranked heavyweight Derrick Lewis attempt to snap a two-fight losing streak against #12 Serghei Spivac, who’ll be looking to extend his win streak to three. While the co-main will feature a light heavyweight clash between Kennedy Nzechukwu and Ion Cutelaba.

And don’t forget to catch the prelims, which will feature our Sleeper Scrap of the Week, between bantamweights Kevin Nativida and Ricky Turcios. All fighters successfully made weight, and you can get all the weigh-in results here.

Make sure to follow all the UFC Vegas 65 highlights and results as they happen below!

Main Card (4:00 PM ET, ESPN+)

Main Event – Heavyweight Bout: Derrick Lewis vs Serghei Spivac

Co-Main Event – Light Heavyweight Bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Ion Cutelaba

Heavyweight Bout: Chase Sherman vs Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Welterweight Bout: Andre Fialho vs Muslim Salikhov

Welterweight Bout: Jack Della Maddalena vs Danny Roberts

Preliminary Card (1:00 PM ET, ESPN+)

Flyweight Bout: Charles Johnson vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Jennifer Maia vs Maryna Moroz

Bantamweight Bout: Vince Morales vs Miles Johns

Bantamweight Bout: Ricky Turcios vs Kevin Natividad

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Vanessa Demopoulos vs Maria Oliveira

Bantamweight Bout: Brady Hiestand vs Fernie Garcia

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Natalia Silva vs Tereza Bleda