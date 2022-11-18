UFC Vegas 65: Lewis vs. Spivac Official Weigh-In Results

UFC Vegas 65 takes place live tomorrow night from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, and MMA News is right here to bring you the weigh-in results as the fights become official!

In the main event, top-15 heavyweights Derrick Lewis (#7) and Serghei Spivac (#12) will compete in what may very well be a must-win contest for Lewis, who has lost three of his last four fights and is on a two-fight losing streak.

Meanwhile, Spivac is on a two-fight winning streak after defeating Greg Hardy and Augusto Sakai, both via TKO. Spivac will enter the event with a UFC record of 6-3.

In the co-main event, Kennedy Nzechukwu will take on Ion Cutelaba in a light heavyweight bout. And don’t forget about our Sleeper Scrap of the Week, which will be between bantamweights Kevin Nativida and Ricky Turcios.

Want to make some bets before tomorrow’s event. You can find our Jordan Wright’s betting tips and best plays here, and you can view the UFC’s official fight-by-fight preview for the entire card right here.

UFC Vegas 65 Weigh-In Results

Derrick Lewis, Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC Vegas 65 kicks off at 1:00 PM EST, with the main card beginning at 4:00 PM. The entire card will stream on ESPN+.

Each and every fighter successfully made weight for tomorrow night. You can view the full weigh-in results below, courtesy of UFC.com. And be sure to keep it locked right here on MMA News all weekend for our coverage of UFC Vegas 65: Lewis vs. Spivac!

Main Card (4:00 PM ET, ESPN+)

Main Event – Heavyweight Bout: Derrick Lewis (263) vs Serghei Spivac (264)

Heavyweight Bout: Derrick Lewis (263) vs Serghei Spivac (264) Co-Main Event – Light Heavyweight Bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu (205) vs Ion Cutelaba (206)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu (205) vs Ion Cutelaba (206) Heavyweight Bout: Chase Sherman (256) vs Waldo Cortes-Acosta (259)

Welterweight Bout: Andre Fialho (170.5) vs Muslim Salikhov (170)

Welterweight Bout: Jack Della Maddalena (170) vs Danny Roberts (170)

Preliminary Card (1:00 PM ET, ESPN+)