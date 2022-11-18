UFC Vegas 65: Lewis vs. Spivac Official Weigh-In Results

UFC Vegas 65 takes place live tomorrow night from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, and MMA News is right here to bring you the weigh-in results as the fights become official!

In the main event, top-15 heavyweights Derrick Lewis (#7) and Serghei Spivac (#12) will compete in what may very well be a must-win contest for Lewis, who has lost three of his last four fights and is on a two-fight losing streak.

Meanwhile, Spivac is on a two-fight winning streak after defeating Greg Hardy and Augusto Sakai, both via TKO. Spivac will enter the event with a UFC record of 6-3.

In the co-main event, Kennedy Nzechukwu will take on Ion Cutelaba in a light heavyweight bout.

UFC Vegas 65 Weigh-In Results

UFC Vegas 65 kicks off at 1:00 PM EST, with the main card beginning at 4:00 PM. The entire card will stream on ESPN+.

You can check back here for the full weigh-in results, but in the meantime, you can find the entire fight card below.

Main Card (4:00 PM ET, ESPN+)

Main Event – Heavyweight Bout: #7 Derrick Lewis (26-10) vs. #12 Serghei Spivak (15-3)

Welterweight Bout: Andre Fialho (16-5) vs. Muslim Salikhov (18-3)

Welterweight Bout: Jack Della Maddalena (12-2) vs. Danny Roberts (18-6)

Prelims (1:00 PM ET, ESPN+)