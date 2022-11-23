Umar Nurmagomedov’s UFC Return Booked For January 14th

Unbeaten UFC bantamweight Umar Nurmagomedov will return at the beginning of 2023 against Raoni Barcelos on January 14th.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was the first to report the news of Nurmagomedov’s return.

Umar, the cousin of Khabib and brother of Bellator Lightweight Champion Usman Nurmagomedov, is 3-0 so far in the UFC. He most recently defeated Nate Maness back in June after a featherweight matchup against Brian Kelleher at UFC 272 in March.

Despite the stacked nature of the bantamweight division, Nurmagomedov sits at No. 12 in the latest rankings. He’s just ahead of recent UFC 281 victor Chris Gutiérrez and Adrian Yanez.

Barcelos is riding high off of a unanimous decision victory over Trevin Jones last month. Before that, he lost back-to-back fights to Victor Henry and Timur Valiev in the Octagon.

Before making the move to the UFC, Barcelos earned the then-vacant RFA featherweight championship against Ricky Musgrave at RFA 29. He defeated Bobby Moffett and Dan Moret before his UFC debut in July 2018.

Nurmagomedov is looking to become the latest member of ‘Team Khabib’ to win a world title in a major promotion. His brother, Usman defeated Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire for the Bellator lightweight title at Bellator 288.

The January 14th UFC Fight Night will be headlined by a middleweight matchup between Kelvin Gastelum and Nassourdine Imavov.

