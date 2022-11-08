Upper Dublin Killer Felt Like An ‘MMA Fighter’ During Dad’s Murder

An Upper Dublin man pleaded guilty to the murder of his father, admitting that he felt like an ‘MMA Fighter’ as he beat him to death.

In December 2019, two days before Christmas, Maximillian Christopher Han was arrested and charged with murder after his father, 58-year-old Jinhan Han, was found fatally beaten at the family’s home in the Ambler section of Upper Dublin Township in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

According to information in the affidavit of probable cause, police attended 1869 Hood Lane for a call of an unconscious man bleeding from his head. There, officers found Jinhan with severe injuries to his head and face. While attempts to resuscitate the 58-year-old were made, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation conducted by the Upper Dublin Township Police and Montgomery County Detective Bureau found that Jinhan’s injuries were consistent with a beating. Bloody towels and evidence of an attempted cleanup were also found by detectives, according to a press release issued by Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Upper Dublin Township Police Chief Francis Wheatley.

During his subsequent interview with detectives, investigators said that Maximilian Han had visible bruising and swelling on his right hand. While he initially claimed to have left the residence in the morning following an argument and headed to Willow Grove Park Mall and LA Fitness, Han eventually confessed to the killing.

Han Felt Like An ‘MMA Fighter’ Whilst Beating Father To Death

After admitting that he’d lied to detectives, Han admitted responsibility for his father’s death. Per the affidavit, the 29-year-old recalled how he attacked Jinhan, even claiming that he felt like an ‘MMA fighter’ whilst carrying out the murder.

“He described using punching, striking and using the grip portion of a knife to smash (Jinhan) Han’s skull. Maximillian said he felt like an ‘MMA fighter,’” court papers read.

Following an autopsy conducted by a forensic pathologist with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, Jinhan’s death was determined to have been as a result of multiple blunt and sharp injuries.

Following his arrest, Han was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, possessing an instrument of crime, tampering with/fabricating evidence, and theft.

He pleaded guilty but mentally ill in Montgomery County Court to the charges of third-degree murder and possessing an instrument of crime. The case had been delayed since 2019 as Han underwent mental health evaluations to assess his competency. Earlier this year, he was declared competent to stand trial.

Having pleaded guilty to the third-degree murder charge, Han avoided going to trial and risking a conviction for the more serious first-degree murder charge. After Judge William R. Carpenter accepted a plea agreement in the case, Han was sentenced to 22½ to 45 years in prison.

“It was a vicious attack on his father during an ongoing disagreement. He pled guilty but mentally ill, meaning that at the time he had several mental health diagnoses and he still continues to suffer from those,” said Assistant District Attorney Kathleen McLaughlin.

McLaughlin added that prison officials will continue to evaluate Han’s mental state to determine if he’s in need of continued treatment.

All quotes (h/t The Mercury)