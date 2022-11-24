Video: Hear The Post-Fight Exchange Between Dustin Poirier & Michael Chandler

The post-fight altercation between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler at UFC 281 was caught on video.

The UFC 281 main event fight between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler won the Fight of the Night honors that evening but the backlash from the actions inside the cage continues to be showcased in the media.

Immediately following the bout, Poirier accused Chandler of “dirty” behavior. The altercation between the two was caught on film and has now been released for fans to see.

According to “The Diamond”, he was upset because he felt Chandler had intentionally put his fingers in his mouth during the fight. He spoke about this afterward in his post-fight presser and several times since. Chandler refuted the claim, saying he did not know he was doing it.

Now in the video release of the minutes immediately following the conclusion of the fight fans can see just how mad he really was.

Photo via Instagram @dustinpoirier

Dustin Poirier Confronts Michael Chalder Following Their UFC 281 Fight

The video by Spinnin Backfist on Twitter shows Chandler coming over to Poirier after the fight’s conclusion, and Poirier pushes him away. They exchanged some words and ultimately hugged it out reluctantly inside the Octagon.

How are people mad at Dustin for this???? pic.twitter.com/sZbEYH4gWb — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) November 24, 2022

“This is my house,” he said. “You f–king stuck your fingers in my mouth. You know what you did.”

Poirier even revealed in a separate interview that when Chandler had his hand in his mouth, Poirier bit down on him. He also claimed that Chandler blew his bloody nose on him, but this claim was also denied by Chandler. It seems that there is still bad blood between the two men, although it does not seem likely that they will fight again anytime soon.

What do you think of this exchange by Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler post-fight?