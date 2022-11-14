Vitor Belfort Out Of Boxing Showdown Against Hasim Rahman Jr.

Vitor Belfort is out of his boxing matchup against Hasim Rahman Jr. that was scheduled for this weekend.

Vitor Belfort was scheduled to compete in a boxing match against Hasim Rahman Jr. in Sheffield, England last month. The bout was later rescheduled to take place this Saturday, November 19.

However, BoxingScene.com has reported that Belfort has fallen ill and will no longer be able to compete. A replacement for Belfort is actively being pursued to serve as the new main event.

This marks the second time a fight between Vitor Belfort and a boxer has fallen apart, with his targeted bout against Oscar De La Hoya last year also being cancelled after De La Hoya contracted the coronavirus.

Belfort was victorious in his 2006 boxing debut against Josemario Neves via KO. And last year, Belfort (45) competed in an exhibition bout against boxing legend Evander Holyfield, in which Belfort was also victorious via TKO.

Image Credit: Triller

In Hasim Rahman Jr. (31), Belfort would have faced a boxer with a professional record of 12-1. Rahman Jr. is coming off a loss to Kenzie Morison via TKO in April and was scheduled to face Jake Paul earlier this month prior to the event’s cancellation.

The event, titled Misfit Boxing + DAZN: X Series 003, will be held in the Moody Center on the campus of University of Texas in Austin, Texas.

MMA News will keep you posted on all the latest on MMA legend Vitor Belfort and his potential return to combat.

Were you looking forward to watching Vitor Belfort vs. Hasim Rahman Jr.?