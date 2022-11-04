Alexander Volkanovski Questions Islam Makhachev’s Recent Assurance

UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski feels Islam Makhachev may have second thoughts about facing him.

Volkanovski is expected to be Makhachev’s first lightweight title defense since earning the belt. Makhachev won the then-vacant title over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi.

A post-fight Octagon face-to-face enhanced the energy surrounding a potential super fight between Volkanovski and Makhachev. Volkanovski has long teased a move to lightweight and called for the Oliveira/Makhachev winner.

The UFC will return to Volkanovski’s backyard in Perth, Australia for UFC 284 in February. Many have speculated that the promotion will book the super fight as the event’s headliner.

Despite Makhachev promising Volkanovski the title shot, the featherweight champion is concerned it won’t come to pass.

Alexander Volkanovski Fears Islam Makhachev Won’t Follow Through

In a recent tweet, Volkanovski urged Makhachev to sign the contract for UFC 284.

Are you a man of your word? @MAKHACHEVMMA? 🇦🇺 Let’s make it happen! ✍️ #UFC284 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) November 4, 2022

“Are you a man of your word? [Islam Makhachev]?” Volkanovski tweeted. “Let’s make it happen!”

Volkanovski weighed in as the UFC 280 backup, but his services weren’t required. He ended up enjoying UFC 280 as a spectator before entering the Octagon with Makhachev to hype up a possible fight.

Things have been cordial between Volkanovski and Makhachev, despite the latter’s mocking of Volkanovski’s size. While UFC 284 is still a long way off, Volkanovski hopes the deal can be sealed soon.

Volkanovski last fought against Max Holloway at UFC 276, earning a dominant unanimous decision victory. He’s looking to become the latest UFC double champion in the promotion’s history.

Volkanovski vs. Makhachev is likely the fight the UFC wants, though nothing is official until both sides finalize and sign off on the bout.

Do you think Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski will happen next?