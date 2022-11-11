Watch: Conor McGregor Continues To Chronicle Grappling Progress

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has continued to tease a return to the Octagon, this time through some footage of him defending takedowns.

It’s been well over a year since fans saw McGregor make the walk. In 2021, the “Notorious” Irish star entered the cage twice for a rematch and subsequent trilogy fight with lightweight contender Dustin Poirier.

After suffering the first knockout defeat of his career in January at UFC 257, McGregor failed to exact revenge on “The Diamond” in a bad blood-filled matchup six months later, with a broken leg resulting in a second consecutive loss to the Louisianan, as well as a lengthy and ongoing spell on the sidelines.

But in recent months, talk of the former champ-champ returning to action has picked up. And despite not being expected to make his comeback anytime soon, that hasn’t stopped McGregor from teasing a return with consistent clips of his work inside the gym and promises to regain his best form on social media.

Getting ready to bounce in a cage and lump someone around with a load of lump hammers. For millions and millions of dollars. Light work. pic.twitter.com/fHZxKjweW7 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2022

The trend of training footage has continued this week, with the Irishman demonstrating his grappling game against a pair of training partners at the Straight Blast Gym in Dublin, Ireland.

While known for his slick counterstriking and powerful left hand, which helped him secure UFC championships at both featherweight and lightweight, McGregor has long touted his ground game.

In early October, a video of the MMA megastar wrestling drew traction on social media, with elite grappler Chael Sonnen giving a positive assessment of McGregor’s skills on the mats. The former UFC title challenger suggested that the Irishman looked like a “seasoned wrestler.”

Having received that praise last time, McGregor offered some self-admiration with his latest clip. On Instagram, he posted a video showing him stuffing takedowns and reversing position against two training partners back-to-back.

In the caption, McGregor noted his wristwork and transition into full mount, and claimed to be “great” in all areas of the game.

“Shit hot everywhere. The real goat. There’s not a place I’m not great,” McGregor wrote. “Some of your goats can’t even kick. Watch my wrist work here. At some points you see my opponent has the illusion of the control of my wrist but I use this silliness to open doors with it. I open the door to go right into full mount.

“Then later I open the door right to the rib cage for my knee to land flush. It’s using the opponents control of your wrist as a lever. Watch and see can you see. Leave a comment and tag your pal, the Mac is back, with another lesson on defend and attack,” McGregor concluded.

Aside from his two defeats to Poirier last year, McGregor’s only other setbacks inside the Octagon came via submissions at the hands of Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018 and Nate Diaz in 2016.

With that in mind, perhaps the former champ-champ is looking to sure-up his ground game ahead of a return. Having reportedly exited the USADA testing pool, that comeback will have to wait until McGregor has spent a mandatory six months back in the program.

What do you make of Conor McGregor’s takedown defense in the training footage?