Watch: Israel Adesanya’s Greatest Hits Ahead Of UFC 281

The UFC has put some of the top highlights from Israel Adesanya‘s career in the Octagon into one compilation ahead of UFC 281.

Adesanya will face two-time Glory Kickboxing foe, Alex Pereira, in the main event of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. The middleweight champion returns following a unanimous decision victory over Jared Cannonier at UFC 276.

Adesanya has risen to UFC superstardom since a few fights into his tenure with the promotion. He’s earned wild knockouts and put on impressive performances using some of the most technical striking in the history of MMA.

Adesanya has big plans for his upcoming fight against Pereira this weekend. In the meantime, the UFC has released a highlight compilation of Adesanya’s UFC career to show fans what they may witness on Saturday.

Israel Adesanya Vs. Robert Whittaker 1 (2019)

After Adesanya earned the interim title in a five-round war with Kelvin Gastelum, he made quick work of Robert Whittaker at UFC 243.

After a technical first round on the feet, Adesanya finished the fight with a series of perfectly-timed punches that sent Whittaker collapsing to the canvas. The win unified the middleweight championship and earned him the division’s throne.

At the time, Adesanya had won 18 straight fights to begin his professional career, before his lone defeat to Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259.

Israel Adesanya Vs. Derek Brunson (2018)

Adesanya passed a tough test against a proven veteran in Derek Brunson with flying colors at UFC 230.

Brunson was unable to deal with Adesanya’s length and reach with his standup just minutes into the fight. Adesanya used knees in the clinch combined with punches in separation to earn a TKO victory over Brunson.

Adesanya would earn his third career ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus with the win.

Israel Adesanya Vs. Paulo Costa (2020)

In what many felt would be Adesanya’s toughest test in the Octagon, he made Paulo Costa look like an amateur.

Adesanya left Costa with more questions than answers from the opening minutes of the fight. The powerful Costa wasn’t able to find a rhythm with his striking as Adesanya showcased elite movement and timely combinations.

After landing a left hook that dropped Costa, Adesanya finished the job with vicious ground-and-pound strikes.

Check out the full Israel Adesanya ‘UFC Greatest Hits’ compilation below.