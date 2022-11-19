Watch: Jimmy Wallhead Claims Cage Warriors Belt With Savage KO

Jimmy Wallhead took home the welterweight strap with a huge KO of Mateusz Figlak at Cage Warriors 146.

Wallhead and Figlak met in the main event of the card last weekend in Manchester, England. Wallhead was looking to earn his fourth consecutive win, while Figlak was on a five-fight win streak.

And it was the 42-year-old Wallhead who got it done with just over a minute on the clock. The Englishman let fly with a blistering one-two combo that sent Figlak to the canvas, before ending proceedings with a few savage hammer fists.

Jimmy Wallhead Lands Devastating Combo to Win Belt

Watch Wallhead get the finish below.

The win for Wallhead came in just his second Cage Warriors fight and moves him to 33-11 in his career. The Englishman had previously earned a TKO win over Daniel Skibinski at Cage Warriors 141 in July.

The loss moves Figlak to 7-2 and was his first in six Cage Warriors fights. The only other loss of his career came to none other than now UFC welterweight Ian Garry, who submitted Figlak with a rear-naked choke at Cage Warriors 110 in 2019.

In the Cage Warriors 146 main event, Christian Duncan earned a stunning KO of Marian Dimitrov to defend his middleweight title.

Want to see more sick finishes? Check out our original Top 10 Finishes of the Week series here!