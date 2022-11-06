Watch: Man Botches National Anthem At Freedom Fight Night 3

There have been some terrible national anthem singings, though a singer at Freedom Fight Night 3 might’ve topped the list.

An excited crowd at Freedom Fight Night 3 looked forward to a team showdown between fighters from former UFC stars Ryan Bader and Benson Henderson’s camps. The event took place in Phoenix, AZ at the Arizona Financial Theater.

Before the fights, per tradition, one man sang the U.S. national anthem. From the opening words of the song, the man struggled to meet pitch and stumbled through the words.

The man stopped in the middle of the rendition to apologize and explain himself for the poor showing. But, things would get worse, as he forgot the words again later on and received help from a spectator.

Man Performs Awful Rendition Of U.S. National Anthem At Freedom Fight Night 3

Listen and watch below at your own risk of cringing.

The national anthem at Freedom Fight Night 3 😬pic.twitter.com/UgSkwXP7oB — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) November 5, 2022

Luckily for fans watching at home and in the arena, the poor anthem performance wasn’t a sign of things to come. The fights featured back-and-forth brawls from start to finish and recognizable names such as former PFL fighter Bobby Moffett.

While the fighters themselves will remember their showings the most, the national anthem will be remembered for all the wrong reasons.

