Watch: Mark Hunt TKOs Sonny Bill Williams In Huge Boxing Upset

Former UFC heavyweight Mark “The Super Samoan” Hunt defeated Sonny Bill Williams in what is being considered a major upset.

Saturday, Mark Hunt (48) was scheduled to take on former boxing champion Sonny Bill Williams (37). Williams was the holder of the NZPBA boxing championship and the WBA championship in 2013 before eventually being stripped of the titles due to inactivity.

The 48-year-old Hunt entered the fight with a professional boxing record of 0-2-1. Contrast this with Williams’ flawless record of 9-0, and both men were entering the fight on totally opposite ends of the win/winless spectrum.

With this in mind, Williams entered the fight as a hefty -550 betting favorite, with Hunt listed as the +340 underdog. Those numbers were flushed down the toilet Saturday, however, when Hunt was able to earn a standing TKO victory over Williams.

Mark Hunt Knocks Out Sonny Bill Williams

You can watch the finishing sequence down below.

Those who have followed Mark Hunt’s combat sports career may be less surprised than those in the boxing community. Hunt was able to pick up seven KO/TKO wins in the UFC, including over the likes of Derrick Lewis, Roy “Big Country” Nelson, and former heavyweight champion Frank Mir, among others. Additionally, Hunt has over 40 fights of kickboxing experience, with a total of 30 wins earned in the sport.

As for Sonny Bill Willliams, Hunt may not only have taken his 0 but also his chances at a money fight against Jake Paul. Earlier this year, Paul had listed Williams as a potential opponent prior to eventually being booked against Anderson Silva instead.

Now that Paul has defeated Silva and has expressed interest in finally fighting a “real boxer,” there’s no telling if Williams was still in play as a potential foe. If he was, the chances of that likely took an even bigger hit than Williams’ jaw by the hands of one Super Samoan.

