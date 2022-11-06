Watch: MMA Fighter Bogdan Grad Lands Perfect Spinning Wheel Kick KO

Bogdan Grad gracefully executed a spinning wheel kick to KO Tudor Dermenji at Cage Fight Series 12.

Lightweights Grad and Dermenji met in the main event of the card on Saturday in Graz, Austria. Grad was hoping to secure his fourth finish in a row, while Dermenji was attempting to get back into the win column.

And the Romanian looked to be on his way to doing just that after dominating in round two. Dermenji stalked Grad around the cage, lunging a series of wild strikes at the laboring Austrian. But then against the run of play, Grad rattled Dermenji with a stiff left, before executing a perfectly-timed spinning wheel kick that sent the Romanian tumbling to the canvas.

Bogdan Grad Lands Breathtaking Spinning Wheel Kick

Watch Grad get the finish below.

Bogdan Grad knocks out Tudor Dermenji with a spinning wheel kick in the main event of Cage Fight Series 12 pic.twitter.com/v6vL1i7CaV — Will (@ChillemDafoe) October 29, 2022

The win moves Grad to 10-1 in his professional career, with his only loss coming by way of unanimous decision against Andre Caraus in 2020. In his last fight at Cage Fight Series 11, the Austrian defeated Christian Mach via standing guillotine choke.

Dermenji has now lost three of his last five fights, having previously lost to Bolaji Oki via TKO at Levels Fight League in October. The 30-year-old is 6-6 since making his professional debut in 2015.

Cage Fight Series 12 delivered a number of spectacular finishes, including Shawn Da Silva’s flying knee KO of Darien Diego Hevia.

