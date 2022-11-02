Watch: MMA Fighter Cleverly Sets Up Head Kick KO With Superman Punch

MMA fighter Nico Bojaca strung together a unique combination of strikes to flatline Anyisson Fernando Gaviria at MatchMaker MMA 3.

Bantamweights Bojaca and Gaviria met on the main card of the event on Friday in Bogota, Colombia. It was just the second time Bojaca had stepped into the cage as a pro while Gaviria was looking to avoid losing three in a row.

But little did the Colombian know that in Bojaca, he was facing a fighter with the creative wherewithal to set up head kick openings by way of superman punch. Early in round one, that’s exactly what Bojaca did as he feigned a superman punch to flummox Gaviria before wrapping his shin bone around his head.

Watch Bojaca get the finish below.

Spectacular superman punch to high kick KO by Nico Bojaca at MatchMaker MMA 3 in Colombia



Dammmmmn pic.twitter.com/XshqKFuQMT — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 29, 2022

Bojaca now has two first-round knockouts in as many fights, having previously dispatched of Jeffry Gil at Naciones MMA 8 in July. In his amateur career, the Colombian overcame a series of early losses to win his last three fights and amass a 5-3 record.

Gaviria is now for the second time in his professional career riding a three-fight losing streak. In his previous bout, he lost via split decision to Estaban Mora at MMA Sound Club in August.

In the MatchMaker 3 main event, Gil defeated Mora to take home the bantamweight strap.

