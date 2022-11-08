Watch: MMA Fighter David Mambo Earns KO With Wild Slam

David Mambo mercilessly bounced Katiso Matime’s head off the canvas to earn a brutal KO at EFC 99.

Featherweights Mambo and Matime met on the prelims of the event on Thursday in Johannesburg, South Africa. Mambo was looking to extend his unbeaten streak to eight, while Matime was angling for his first win in three pro fights.

And things looked promising when the South African attempted to lock in a triangle submission. Mambo, however, had a plan to deal with that. It involved lifting Matime up, then violently slamming him headfirst into the canvas. The Conoglese even threw in a few after shots, but they were all academic as Matime was already knocked out.

David Mambo Gets KO With Brutal Slam

Watch Mambo get the finish below.

Wild slam KO by David Mambo earlier at EFC 99. Head seemed to bounce right off the canvas into his own knee. #EFC99 pic.twitter.com/hWzVVV8Eqe — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 3, 2022

The win was Mambo’s first by KO and moves him to 8-1-1 in his pro career. The Congolese most recently defeated Raymond Acutt via unanimous decision at Omega 1 in April.

Matime, meanwhile, is currently mired in a stretch of poor form that extends back to his amateur days. The South African fought an astonishing 26 times as an amateur, but only had his hand raised on six of those occasions.

In the EFC 99 main event, Igeu Kabesa took just 33 seconds to TKO Bradley Swanepoel to defend his featherweight crown.

Want to see more sick finishes? Check out our original Top 10 Finishes of the Week series here!