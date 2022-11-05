Watch: MMA Fighter Ernest Sadykov Lands Walk-Off Head Kick KO

There was no need for any follow-up shots when Ernest Sadykov’s foot made contact with Magomed Suleimanov’s chin at Eagle FC: Selection 5 Cup of Minin.

Featherweights Sadykov and Suleimanov met on the main card of the event of Minin on Sunday in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. Sadykov was looking to win his second fight in a row, while Suleimanov was hoping to avoid his second consecutive loss.

After Sadykov landed a stiff left, the 30-year-old Russian switched things up by throwing out a mean head kick that Suleimanov leaned into, knocking him out cold.

Ernest Sadykov KO’s Magomed Suleimanov With Brutal Head Kick

Watch Sadykov get the finish below.

Tremendo patadon en Eagle FC: Selection 5 Cup of Minin! pic.twitter.com/VEEe3qm62x — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) October 30, 2022

Sadykov is now 3-3-1 since making his professional debut in 2018. The 30-year-old had previously defeated Abubakar Radzhabov via TKO at Bare Knuckle Fighting in Feburary.

The loss moves Suleimanov to 2-2 in his professional career. The Russian had previously lost to Artur Arutyunyan at Eagle FC 42 in May last year.

In the Eagle FC: Selection 5 Cup of Minin main event, lightweight Magomed Kurbanov got it done by unanimous decision against Imomadkhan Iskhakov.

