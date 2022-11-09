Watch: MMA Fighter Herbert Batista Melts Opponent With Huge Right

MMA fighter Herbert Batista unleashed a devastating right to earn a first-round KO of Zhorabek Tesheboev at ACA 147.

Lightweights Batista and Tesheboev met on the main card of the event on Friday in Moscow, Russia. Both fighters were hoping to avoid losing for a third consecutive time.

And it seems Batista came into this fight more determined to get back to winning ways. Backing Tesheboev up against the cage, Batista unloaded a series of lunging strikes that saw him connect with the Kyrgyzstani’s chin, sending him slumping to the canvas.

MMA Fighter Herbert Batista Lands Brutal First-Round KO

Watch Batista get the finish below.

Herbert Batista backs Zhorabek Tesheboev up to the fence and absolutely melts him with a right hook to the jaw. I see it's going to be all violence today #ACA147 pic.twitter.com/Ogn6R5R3Cf — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 4, 2022

Batista is now 16-4-1 in his professional career. The 31-year-old was unbeaten in 10 fights up until November last year, when he lost via unanimous decision to Raul Tutarauli at ACA 132. In March, Batista suffered the same result against Khalid Satuev at ACA 137.

For Tesheboev, the loss moves him to 8-5 in his professional career. The Kyrgyzstani has now lost five of his past six fights, having most recently been defeated by Samvel Vardanyan via unanimous decision at ACA 135 in February.

In the ACA 147 lightweight main event, Eduard Vartanyan earned a doctor-stoppage TKO of Yusuf Raisov.

