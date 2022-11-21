Watch: MMA Fighter Kauã Fernandes Earns Standing KO With Vicious Overhand

A massive walk-off KO from Kauã Fernandes ruined Felipe Pereira’s perfect record at Shooto Brazil 112.

Bantamweights Fernandes and Pereira met on the undercard of the event on Friday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Both fighters were looking to keep their undefeated records intact.

And it was Fernandes who pushed the pace in the first round. Having finished his last three opponents, the 26-year-old confidently backed Pereira up against the cage, before unleashing a huge overhand left that put him out cold on his feet.

Kauã Fernandes Earns Standing KO With Vicious Left

Watch Fernandes get the finish below.

Fernandes is now 6-0 in his professional career, having gone to a decision just once. The Rio de Janeiro native previously defeated Daniel Melo via first-round KO at the Brazilian Fighting Series 3 in November last year.

For Pereira, the loss moves him to 5-1 in his professional career. The 27-year-old Brazilian had previously earned a split decision win against Maycon Alcino at Cidade da Luta 8 in July.

In the Shooto Brazil 112 main card, Davi Costa took home the vacant flyweight belt with a submission win over Felipe Gheno.

Want to see more sick finishes? Check out our original Top 10 Finishes of the Week series here!