Watch: MMA Fighter Marcus McGhee Destroys Adam Sellers With Brutal Knee

MMA fighter Marcus McGhee let fly with a devastating knee to KO Adam Sellers at Cajuns vs. Cowboys 3.

Bantamweights McGhee and Sellers met on the main card of the event, which took place in Dallas, Texas. McGhee was looking to get back in the win column, while Sellers was hoping to avoid his third consecutive loss.

Deep into the second round, McGhee charged forward and unleashed an onslaught of head kicks and strikes that backed Sellers up against the cage. And just when Sellers thought another wild punch was headed his way, McGhee switched things up and launched his knee right into the Louisiana native’s face, sending him slumping to the canvas.

MMA Fighter Marcus McGhee Lands Vicious Knee To Adam Sellers’ Face

Watch McGhee get the finish below.

The MMA Lab’s Marcus McGhee got back into the win column tonight when he knocked out Adam Sellers pic.twitter.com/oTKXSaMFjT — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) November 11, 2022

McGhee now moves to 5-1 in his professional career. The 32-year-old has got the knockout in all five of his wins, with his only loss coming against Rafael do Nascimento at LFA 135 in July.

For Abe Sellers, the loss move him to 3-5 and he now hasn’t tasted victory for almost three years. Sellers’ most recent defeat came via unanimous decision against Nicko Commissiong at Gulf Coast MMA 16 in May.

In the Cajuns vs. Cowboys 3 heavyweight main event, Phillip Latu earned a TKO of Cameron Chism-Brungard in the very last second of the first round.

Want to see more sick finishes? Check out our original Top 10 Finishes of the Week series here!