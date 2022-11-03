Watch: MMA Fighter Mauls Opponent To Earn 20-Second TKO

MMA fighter Fanil Rafikov didn’t even sustain one strike to TKO Thiago Bonifacio Silva at Naiza FC 46.

Featherweights Rafikov and Silva met in the main event of the card on Friday in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Both fighters were looking to get back into the win column.

And it was Rafikov who looked the more determined to do so. The 28-year-old opened with a huge left that put Silva on the back foot. Seconds later, he followed up with another that floored the Brazilian, before ending proceedings with savage ground and pound.

MMA Fighter Fanil Rafikov Earns Flawless TKO

Watch Rafikov get the finish below.

Fanil Rafikov makes easy work of Thiago Bonifacio Silva in the Naiza FC main event. Finishes the Brazilian by TKO in only 23 seconds #NaizaFC46 pic.twitter.com/LMzFqfqBXd — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 28, 2022

The win moves Rafikov to 21-8 in his professional career, which began all the way back in 2014. The Kazakh previously lost to Fakhodjon Mashrapov via unanimous decision at Naiza FC 40.

Silva is now 21-13 and has lost five of his last eight bouts. This loss was the 36-year-old’s second successive by way of first-round knockout, having previously lost to Marcos Rodrigues at SFT 35 in June.

The Naiza FC 46 co-main event also delivered a knockout, with Kazakh Zhasulan Akimzhanov getting the best of Iranian Matin Safari.

Want to see more sick finishes? Check out our original Top 10 Finishes of the Week series here!