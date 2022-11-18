Watch: MMA Fighter Rae Eun Lee Earns Stunning Knee-To-Face KO on Debut

MMA fighter Rae Eun Lee has a bright MMA career ahead of him after flatlining Micah Lopez on his amateur debut at Brawl International 2.

Lightweights Lee and Lopez met on the undercard of the event on Friday in Tumon, Guam. It was a huge moment for the duo as they were both stepping into the cage for the first time.

After a tentative round one, things got heated in the second when Lee and Lopez loosened up and exchanged a variety of strikes and head kicks. With neither fighter getting the advantage, Lee, in a moment of inspired improvisation, decided to clinch and land a series of knees to Lopez’s face, the last of which sent him slumping to the canvas.

Rae Eun Lee Gets First Win With Brutal Knee KO

Watch Lee get the finish below.

Korean Top Team's Rae Eun Lee flatlines Micah Lopez with a knee to the face at Brawl International 2 this morning in Guam



#BRAWL2 pic.twitter.com/Y5yzjf1y42 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 11, 2022

Billing itself as the “champagne of MMA,” Brawl International is based in the US territory of Guam—a tiny island nation in the Western Pacific home to just 170,000 people. The promotion held its first event back in March 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic soon scuppered any plans for a second event.

Brawl International 2 marked the promotion’s long-awaited return with a card that featured a number of Guamanian fighters along with those from across Asia and the world. True to the promotion’s unique selling point of providing spectators with a “Cocktail x Dinner” experience, the event was held in what appears to be a dining room within the lavish Dusit Thani Guam Resort.

Fight fans came for the knockouts, but stayed for the cocktails at Brawl International’s classy card.

Fight fans, who dined on tables surrounding the cage, enjoyed a classy evening that delivered a wealth of knockouts and submissions, including main event star Roque Martinez’s rear-naked choke of Yokoya McGregor.

