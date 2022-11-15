Watch: MMA Fighter Roque Martinez Bizarrely Wins Twice In Same Fight

MMA fighter and former UFC heavyweight Roque Martinez finished Yokoya McGregor not once but twice in a bizarre encounter at Brawl International 2.

Martinez and McGregor met in the main event of the card on Friday in Tumon, Guam. Both men were making their debut in Brawl International—a promotion that features fighters from across the South Pacific and the world.

The fight between these two plodding heavyweights took a bizarre turn when Martinez landed a completely legal soccer kick to the head of the grounded McGregor. When Martinez began pounding the defenseless Japanese with follow up strikes, all but earning a TKO, the referee inexplicably and halfheartedly stepped in to halt proceedings.

But the strange stoppage didn’t deter Martinez from getting the finish once again. When the fight restarted, the Guamanian dropped McGregor with a series of brutal strikes, before sluggishly taking his back and sinking in a rear-naked choke.

Watch Martinez get the finish twice below.

UFC/RIZIN alum Roque Martinez beat Yuichi Yokoyama twice in the same fight this morning. First by (legal) soccer kick, second by RNC. Don't ask me why this was restarted #BRAWL2 pic.twitter.com/rkJWA6JD0T — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 11, 2022

The win was Martinez’s first in four fights and came after an unsuccessful stint in the UFC. The 36-year-old fought three times in the promotion from 2020 to 2021, earning a 0-3 record with losses against Alexandr Romanov, Don’Tale Mayes and Josh Parisian. Prior to the UFC, Martinez fought twice in Rizin where he earned a first-round TKO of Hideki Sekine in 2020.

McGregor, whose real name is Yuichi Yokoyama, has now lost his last two fights, having previously been defeated by Shiro Tomoyose at MCCS Fight Night 2022 in April. His professional record now stands at 4-3.

Brawl International 2 delivered fans a slew of finishes, with the main event seeing Kohei Maeda get the win with a rear-naked choke submission of Joey Crisostomo Jr.

