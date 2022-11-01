Watch: MMA Fighter Survives Onslaught To Land Brutal 38-second KO

MMA fighter Gabriel Pereira weathered the storm to KO Emmanuel Travassos in just 38 seconds at Shooto Brasil 111.

Welterweights Pereira and Travassos met in the main card of the event on Friday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Pereira was fighting for just the second time in his career and was coming off a KO win.

And early on, it looked like he was going to be truly tested when Travassos swarmed him with a flurry of strikes. But then against the run of play, Pereira unleashed a devastating counter right hand that immediately separated Travassos from consciousness and saw him collapse backwards onto the canvas.

MMA Fighter Gabriel Pereira Unleashes Massive Right

Watch Pereira get the finish below.

Gabriel Pereira just murdered a man in 38 seconds at Shooto Brasil 111 pic.twitter.com/1cc5KXEgpe — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 28, 2022

Pereira had made his professional debut just over a month prior to this fight. In that encounter, the Brazilian knocked out Marco Aurelio at Spartacus MMA 13.

Travassos is now 2-1 in his career. He was victorious on his professional debut in May, then followed that up with a 22-second KO of Fabio Andre at Maximum Fight 1 in August.

The Shoot Brasil 111 main card also saw a quick knockout, with featherweight John Teixeira earning a TKO win over Mauricio Machado after just 36 seconds.

