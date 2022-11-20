Watch: MMA Fighter Valeriu Mircea Finishes Opponent With Savage Follow-Up Strike

MMA fighter Valeriu Mircea landed one of the most decisive follow-up strikes you’ll ever see to claim victory against Gracjan Szadziński.

Lightweights Mircea and Szadziński met on the undercard of KSW 76 last weekend in Gordzisk Mazowiecki, Poland. Mircea was hoping to bounce back from a recent defeat, while Szadziński was looking to earn back-to-back wins.

Almost two minutes into round one, Mircea sent Szadziński to the canvas with a huge right. The Pole quickly bounced right back up, but Mircea didn’t relent, landing a devastating combo that collapsed Szadziński yet again before following up with a huge ground strike.

Watch Mircea get the finish below.

Mircea now moves to 27-8-1 in his professional career. The win was much needed for the Romanian after losing three of his previous four bouts. Mircea had previously lost to Roman Szymanski at KSW 71 in June.

For Szadziński, the loss is his third in four fights and moves the 33-year-old to 9-5. In his previous bout, Szadziński earned a TKO victory over Francesco Moricca at KSW 66 in January.

In the KSW 76 main event, Salahdine Parnasse took home the interim lightweight belt with a rear-naked choke of Sebastian Rajewski.

