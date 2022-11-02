Watch: MMA Fighter’s Brutal Head Kick KO Lands With Audibly Chilling Impact

The sound of shinbone slamming into face echoed about the cage when MMA fighter Luis Elias landed a devastating head kick KO on Brandon Uruchurtu.

Flyweights Elias and Uruchurtu met on the main card of UWC 39 on Friday in Tijuana, Mexico. It was just the second professional fight for Elias, while Uruchurtu was desperate to improve on his 2-4 record.

But if the Mexican thought this would be the fight where everything turns around, he was sorely mistaken. Early in round one, Elias let fly with a nasty head kick that saw his shin catapult right into Uruchurtu’s face—producing a sound that will surely give those cageside nightmares for some time.

Watch Elias get the finish below.

Good LORD. Luis Elias goes upside the head of Brandon Uruchurtu with a brutal head kick. The sound of that one.#UWC39 pic.twitter.com/2EKLjyuzX0 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 29, 2022

Elias now has two first-round finishes in as many professional fights. The Peruvian previously knocked out Martin Reyes at UWC 36 back in July. His only amateur fight in October last year saw Elias also score a knockout.

Uruchurtu has now lost five times in seven bouts since making his professional debut in late 2016. The 26-year-old’s two wins both came by way of first-round knockout, with the latest coming against Oscar Vasquez at UWC 36.

In the UWC 39 main event, Dorian Ramos took home the featherweight belt with a unanimous decision against Luis Meraz.

