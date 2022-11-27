Watch: MMA Fighters Land Huge Right At Same Time, One Scores KO

Sergio Moreno ate a huge straight right while simultaneously throwing his own to KO David Franco at Jasaji Fight League 35.

Lightweights Moreno and Franco met on the main card of the event last weekend in Atizapan de Zaragoza, Mexico. Moreno was making his professional MMA debut.

When the bell sounded for round two, Moreno went on the offensive to land a chopping leg kick before he and Franco squared up in the center of the cage. Both fighters then unleashed powerful straight rights almost in perfect synchronicity, with Moreno’s landing flush to send Franco slumping backwards onto the canvas.

Sergio Moreno Flatlines David Franco With Brutal Strike

Watch Moreno get the finish below.

Sergio Moreno KO's David Franco seconds into R2#JFL35 pic.twitter.com/KJ5fgLVIOg — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 20, 2022

Moreno has now tasted victory for the first time as an MMA fighter. As an amateur, the 21-year-old had previously lost to Fabian Herrera at Vendetta 12 earlier this month.

In the Jasaji Fight League 35 main event, Carlos Canada earned a unanimous decision victory over Alexander Barahona in their heavyweight clash.

Established in 2006, Jasaji Fight League is one of Mexico’s fastest growing MMA promotions. It holds multiple events per year that feature some of the best up and coming fighters from across Mexico and Latin America.

