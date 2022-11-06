Watch: Must-See Highlights From Chaotic MMA Fight At ACA 147

MMA fighters Nashkho Galaev and Albert Misikov put on a ‘Fight of the Year’ candidate over one round at ACA 147 on Friday.

Galaev and Misikov, two impressive bantamweight prospects, squared off on the main card of ACA 147 in Moscow, RU. Misikov entered the fight undefeated after 4 wins to begin his professional career.

Fans expected a potential three-round war inside the ACA cage, though Galaev vs. Misikov lasted one exciting round that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Galaev and Misikov threw bombs on the feet, combined with wild scrambles and transitions on the ground. After five wild minutes, the fight was called in favor of Galaev due to a doctor’s stoppage of Misikov.

Watch some of the highlights from the Galaev vs. Misikov first round below.

Nashkho Galaev vs. Albert Misikov highlights. Just a chaotic fight while it lasted #ACA147 pic.twitter.com/IGVh2NR0CV — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 4, 2022

Galaev entered the fight off of a second-round knee knockout of Evgeny Bondarev at ACA 137. Before that, he lost four of five fights in ACA.

Misikov earned a first-round TKO win over Vadim Malygin at AMC Fight Nights 106 last November. This was his first fight of 2022.

ACA 147 featured a lightweight main event between Yusuf Raisov and Eduard Vartanyan.

