Watch: Shawn Da Silva Lands Nasty Flying Knee KO Out of Nowhere

Shawn Da Silva didn’t telegraph anything when he unleashed a brutal flying knee to KO Darien Diego Hevia.

Flyweights Da Silva and Hevia met on the main card of Cage Fight Series 12 on Saturday in Graz, Austria. Da Silva was undefeated in three pro fights, while Hevia was hoping to avoid racking up back-to-back losses.

But it all went wrong for the Cuban in round two when he stepped in to throw a routine right hand. Da Silva, out of nowhere, launched his knee into Hevia’s chin with serious venom, putting him out cold.

Shawn Da Silva Connects With Devastating Flying Knee

Watch Da Silva get the finish below.

HOLY SHIT. Brutal flying knee KO by Shawn Da Silva at Cage Fight Series pic.twitter.com/pjH5VPxydd — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 29, 2022

The win was Da Silva’s first by knockout and came on his Cage Fight Series debut. The 26-year-old German had previously defeated Mohammed Walid via unanimous decision at NFC 9 in June.

For Hevia, the loss moves him to 1-2 in his professional career. The Cuban was most recently defeated by Fredy Figueroa via unanimous decision at SCC 11 in July.

The Cage Fight Series 12 main event saw Austrian Bogdan Grad defeat Romanian Tudor Dermenji via spinning heel kick TKO in their lightweight bout.

