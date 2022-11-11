Watch: Top 10 Flyweight Submissions in UFC History

As 2022 comes to an end, take a look at some of the all-time greatest submissions from the UFC flyweight division.

As the year is winding down the UFC has released a video showing the top submissions from the 125-pound division.

The UFC flyweight division came along in 2017 following The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion season. The object of that season was to bring in a new division to the UFC. Women from around the world were brought in to fight for the chance to be the UFC champion. 16 fighters were brought in and ultimately one was crowned the champion.

Nicco Montano won the finale and became the champ. She was later stripped of the title and a title fight was set up between Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Valentina Shevchenko. Shevchenko won the belt, and she is still reigning the division four years later.

In the five years since the inception of this division, there have been amazing fights and some amazing finishes. The UFC has now released a YouTube video showcasing some of the best submissions in flyweight history.

Here Are The Top 10 UFC Flyweight Submissions

The video shows some slick submissions from some of the best in the sport. The champion Shevchenko is featured alongside Gillian Roberts, Casey O’Neill, Mackenzie Dern, and Ariane

Lipski.

These are just some of the great moments in the division since it first began back in 2017 and there is sure to be more, possibly starting with UFC 281 which takes place this Saturday, Nov. 12. Molly McCann will be taking on Erin Blanchfield in a women’s flyweight bout on the preliminary portion of the UFC 281 fight card. The event will be headlined by a middleweight title bout between champion Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira.

Which submission was your favorite?