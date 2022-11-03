Watch: Top 10 Strawweight Knockouts in UFC History

In the leadup to UFC 281, take a look at some of the all-time greatest knockouts from the strawweight division.

As the year is coming to an end the UFC has released a video showing the top knockouts from the 115-pound division.

At UFC 281, strawweight champion Carla Esparza will face off against former champion Zhang Weili in the co-main event of this huge card. Esparza will be looking for the first title defense in her UFC career as she holds the belt for the second time. In her first reign as champion, she lost the belt to Joanna Jędrzejczyk but has been fighting to regain it ever since.

As for Weili, she wants her belt back as well. She defeated Jędrzejczyk in her last outing to put herself in this position for a title shot. She wants to prove that she is still the best at strawweight.

In order to fuel the excitement heading into this massive event, the UFC has released a video showcasing some of the highlights from the exciting 115-pound fighters.

Among some of the highlights featured in the video include performances by Weili both on the giving and taking ends of the fight spectrum. Also featured is Jędrzejczyk becoming the strawweight champion by taking out Esparza, Paige VanZant‘s massive KO of Bec Rawlings, Jessica Andrade’s monster slam of Rose Namajunas, and Namajunas herself inflicting some damage.

These are just some of the great moments in the division since it first began back in 2014 and there is sure to be more, possibly starting with UFC 281.

UFC 281 will go down on Nov. 12 live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. The event will be headlined by a middleweight title fight between champion Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira.

What was your favorite knockout from the strawweight division?