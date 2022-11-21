Watch: Top 10 Strawweight Submissions In UFC History

Zhang Weili’s recent submission of Carla Esparza at UFC 281 prompted the promotion to count down the top strawweight submissions.

The strawweight division has produced some of the most impressive fighters in the UFC, including Weili and former champion Rose Namajunas. The division has featured wild knockouts as well as impressive grappling since the weight class’ inception.

There have been many impressive submissions in the history of the division, though the UFC sees 10 finishes above the rest.

Let’s take a look at the UFC’s Top 10 strawweight submissions.

Maryna Moroz Vs. Joanne Wood (2015)

Maryna Moroz trapped UFC veteran Joanne Wood in a nasty armbar in their matchup in April 2015.

The two strawweights went back and forth on the feet in the opening minutes before Moroz moved the fight to the ground. While being upside down, Moroz managed to secure an armbar submission from an improbable angle.

At the time, this was Moroz’s six-straight win to remain unbeaten in her career.

Rose Namajunas Vs. Angela Hill (2015)

Namajunas wrapped Angela Hill up like a backpack to earn a quick submission at UFC 192.

In the first round of the fight, Namajunas got a hold of Hill’s back after a brief striking exchange. Hill wasn’t able to fight off Namajunas’ advances as she suffered from a standing rear-naked choke.

Hill appeared to tap multiple times before the referee stepped in, adding insult to injury and putting her unconscious.

Polyana Viana Vs. Mallory Martin (2021)

Polyana Viana prevented Mallory Martin’s attempt at top mount and trapped her in an armbar before damage could’ve potentially been done.

Viana and Martin fought at UFC 258, with Viana earning a ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus from the victory. Just minutes into the fight, she turned a negative into a positive with an impressive armbar.

Viana most recently defeated Jinh Yu Frey earlier this month.

Emily Whitmire Vs. Aleksandra Albu (2019)

FanSided

Emily Whitmire didn’t allow Aleksandra Albu to return to her feet and instead reserved her into a brutal rear-naked choke.

Whitmire made her second UFC strawweight appearance against the tough Albu, on a card headlined by Francis Ngannou and Cain Velasquez. After Albu attempted to lure Whitmire to the ground, she tried to return to the feet before Whitmire got the takedown and choke.

Whitmire hasn’t fought since Sept. 2021 and has lost three in a row.

Loopy Godinez Vs. Silvana Gómez Juárez (2021)

Loopy Godinez picked up her first UFC win in spectacular fashion against Silvana Gómez Juárez.

Godinez cradled Juárez from her back before Juárez attempted to transition out of it. This would prove costly as Godinez clinched the win with a quick armbar.

Godinez has won two of his last three fights and will look to get back in the win column after a loss to Angela Hill at UFC San Diego.

Rose Namajunas Vs. Michelle Waterson (2017)

Namajunas caught the dangerous striker Michelle Waterson with a wild head kick before trapping her with a rear-naked choke.

Namajunas and Waterson, at the time two of the most promising strawweight prospects, had a competitive first round of their fight. The tide turned in Namajunas’ favor when a head kick landed flush, sending Waterson flying before getting the submission on the ground.

Namajunas will look to re-claim the strawweight title after losing to Carla Esparza at UFC 274.

Jessica Penne Vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (2021)

Former UFC title challenger Jessica Penne clinched her first winning streak since 2014 with a vicious armbar against Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

Kowalkiewicz attempted to slam Penne from the feet in an attempt to escape the armbar. But, Penne wouldn’t be deterred as she eventually got Kowalkiewicz to the ground before forcing her to tap.

Penne was supposed to face Tabatha Ricci last month but her next fight has yet to be determined.

Carla Esparza Vs. Rose Namajunas (2014)

Esparza capped off her remarkable story on The Ultimate Fighter 20 by submitting Namajunas in the finale.

Esparza, one of the top grapplers in the UFC, survived Namajunas’ early striking success by getting the fight to the mat. It wouldn’t take long for Esparza to get the tap and the TUF 20 title.

Esparza’s second stint as strawweight champion came to an abrupt end with her recent loss to Zhang Weili at UFC 281.

Cory McKenna Vs. Miranda Granger (2022)

Cory McKenna turned a double-leg takedown into a von-flue choke to earn her second UFC win back in August.

McKenna took down Miranda Granger just seconds into the second round. While Granger attempted a choke of her own, McKenna quickly transitioned out of it and got the rare von-flue for the victory.

McKenna is 2-1 since signing with the UFC after a Dana White‘s Contender Series contract win in 2020.

Jéssica Andrade Vs. Amanda Lemos (2022)

The top spot on the list goes to Andrade, who pulled off the first standing arm-triangle choke in UFC history.

Andrade faced Amanda Lemos in a UFC Fight Night main event back in April. It took minutes for Andrade to re-introduce herself to the strawweight division as she trapped Lemos into quick submission.

Andrade will face former title challenger Lauren Murphy in a flyweight bout at UFC 283.

Check out the full UFC top strawweight submissions compilation here.