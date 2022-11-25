Well-Known Florida Street Fighter Set For 2023 UFC Debut

One of Florida’s most dangerous fighters has officially signed with the UFC.

Stemming from his appearance on The Dana White‘s Contender’s Series (DWCS) this past summer, Florida native Sedriques Dumas has now signed with the UFC.

Dumas is 7-0 as a professional and has proven to be a force coming into the UFC. He fought several times on Jorge Masvidal‘s fight cards, Jorge Masvidal’s iKon Fighting Championship, and has only gone to decision once in his young career.

The hype is high around this former street fighter turned MMA fighter, and it appears he will get to show the world what he can do next year.

Sedriques Dumas on Instagram

Sedriques Dumas Has Lofty Goals For His UFC Career

Dumas fights in the light heavyweight division. His nickname is “The Reaper” and that shows he means business. Dumas is currently ranked number two out of Florida and has impressive goals set for himself in his future UFC career.

“My main goal is to have more knockouts — rest in peace — than [the late] Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson, and more knockouts than Derrick Lewis,” Dumas said in an interview with Full Send MMA h/t Sportskeeda. “And that’s my goal. Anything else? Y’all can have that f**king [UFC title] belt. I really don’t care about that belt. I just want the most knockouts, the most submissions that I can get when I’m in the UFC…

“Yup. 2023, man, like I said. It’s my year.”

Dumas has stated that he will be making his UFC debut next year, but the exact date and opponent have not yet been announced. He recently spent some time in Las Vegas and was seen at the UFC Performance Institute which is a telling sign that he may be set to debut in the first part of 2023.

Dumas is proud to be the first fighter out of Pensacola, FL to be signed to the UFC.

Have you seen Sedriques Dumas fight and if so what do you think of this young talented fighter?