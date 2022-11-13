Twitter Reacts To Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett Interim FW Bout

Shortly before the main event of UFC 281, the UFC announced that Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett will meet for the promotion’s interim featherweight title at UFC 284.

With Alexander Volkanovski officially set to challenge newly crowned lightweight king Islam Makhachev in the UFC 284 main event, the UFC’s decision to book an interim title fight at featherweight comes as little surprise.

The division has a number of top contenders available, but the matchup between the #2-ranked Rodriguez and #5-ranked Emmett will be the first opportunity at UFC gold for both men.

Emmett is currently on a five-fight win streak dating back to 2019. The 37-year-old holds stoppage victories over Michael Johnson and Mirsad Bektić during that stretch, as well as a split decision win over Calvin Kattar in his most recent fight earlier this year.

Rodriguez may not be on the same type of streak as Emmett, but the 30-year-old is coming off strong performances in his last two fights. Although his most recent bout against Brian Ortega ended anticlimactically when Ortega injured his shoulder late in the first round, “El Pantera” also went five rounds in a losing effort against former champion Max Holloway in 2021.

Twitter Reacts To Interim Title Announcement

The UFC’s announcement of the interim title fight occurred during an action-packed UFC 281 main card, but plenty of fans still had time to share their thoughts on the matchup.

Yair Rodriguez vs Josh Emmett… 😍 I’m knocked out just from the announcement — Hannah Rose (@mrsmmacasual) November 13, 2022

YAIR RODRIGUEZ GONNA KICK JOSH EMMETT’S GOBLIN HEAD OFF AND WIN THE INTERIM CHAMPIONSHIP OMG — lestat (@gwsles) November 13, 2022

Rodriguez vs Emmett is an underrated banger 🔥🔥🔥 — MIKE ➐ (@SportsAvidFan) November 13, 2022

RODRIGUEZ EMMETT INTERIM SET FOR FEBRUARY 11TH! what a fight that will be — The Patrick McCorry Sports Show (@Patrick_McCorry) November 13, 2022

Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett is going to be an absolute war — Darth Hundal (@Darth_Hundal_) November 13, 2022

Rodriguez vs Emmett!! INJECT IT INTO MY VAINS!!!!!!!! — SizzlingMMA (@bacon9292) November 13, 2022

Rodriguez vs Emmett, absolute banger. They’re gonna book Holloway vs Allen too just watch — ɪɴᴛʀᴏᴠᴇʀᴛᴇᴅ ʟᴀᴡʟᴇʀ (@IntrovertMMA) November 13, 2022

What do you think of the matchup between Rodriguez and Emmett for the UFC’s interim feathwerweight title?