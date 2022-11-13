MMA Fighters React To Zhang Weili Submitting Carla Esparza At UFC 281

Zhang Weili regained the UFC strawweight title with a sensational submission of Carla Esparza at UFC 281 tonight.
The Chinese was dominant from the outset, getting the better of some blistering scrambles in round one to land brutal ground strikes. Then in round two, Zhang reversed a takedown to take Esparza’s back and sink in a rear-naked choke that forced the tap.
Zhang has now reclaimed the strawweight title she lost to Rose Namajunas in April last year. It was her second finish in two fights, having most recently earned a KO of Joanna Jędrzejczyk in June.
For Esparza, the loss was her first in seven fights and ends her short reign as strawweight champ, which began in May with her victory over Rose Namajunas.
You can catch all the highlights of the co-main event below:
MMA Fighters React To Zhang Weili’s Victory
Here’s what MMA fighters had to say about Zhang Weili’s submission win over Carla Esparza.
Who do you think Weili Zhang should face in her first title defense?