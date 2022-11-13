MMA Fighters React To Zhang Weili Submitting Carla Esparza At UFC 281

Zhang Weili regained the UFC strawweight title with a sensational submission of Carla Esparza at UFC 281 tonight.

The Chinese was dominant from the outset, getting the better of some blistering scrambles in round one to land brutal ground strikes. Then in round two, Zhang reversed a takedown to take Esparza’s back and sink in a rear-naked choke that forced the tap.

Zhang has now reclaimed the strawweight title she lost to Rose Namajunas in April last year. It was her second finish in two fights, having most recently earned a KO of Joanna Jędrzejczyk in June.

For Esparza, the loss was her first in seven fights and ends her short reign as strawweight champ, which began in May with her victory over Rose Namajunas.

You can catch all the highlights of the co-main event below:

A dream come true for @MMAWeili to recapture her strawweight crown 👑 #UFC281 pic.twitter.com/uuLbDF4OeQ — UFC (@ufc) November 13, 2022

MMA Fighters React To Zhang Weili’s Victory

Here’s what MMA fighters had to say about Zhang Weili’s submission win over Carla Esparza.

Champ is back 🇨🇳👏👏👏👏 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 13, 2022

Damn dominance by Zhang. That TD defense was super slick!! — Funky (@Benaskren) November 13, 2022

She’s getting better every fight — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 13, 2022

Congrats Weili beautiful performance 🙏🏾 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) November 13, 2022

Great performance by Zhang #UFC281 And New 👏🏼👏🏼 — Arianelipski (@Ariane_lipski) November 13, 2022

Crucifix rearnaked choke. Great finish! #UFC281 — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) November 13, 2022

The strawweight title is back home 🇨🇳



LFG Zhang Weili! #UFC281 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 13, 2022

Anyone surprised? — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) November 13, 2022

